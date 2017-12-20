Download App
मंगलवार को भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 4 गलतियां, बन सकता है दुर्भाग्य का कारण

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:55 AM IST
avoid doing these things on tuesday according to vastu

सप्ताह का हर एक दिन किसी न किसी ग्रह को समर्पित होता है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार अगर ग्रहों को अपने पक्ष में करना हो तो उस दिन वर्जित किए हुए काम को करने से बचना चाहिए। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि मंगलवार के दिन कौन- कौन से काम नहीं करना चाहिए।

पढ़ें- अंकज्योतिष 2018: अपने जन्मदिन की तारीख से जानिए कैसा रहेगा साल 2018

