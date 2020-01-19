30 साल बाद मकर राशि में शनि: मिथुन राशि वाले जातकों पर कैसा होगा इसका असर

{"_id":"5e24114e8ebc3e4b381de583","slug":"saturn-transit-2020-shani-sade-sati-and-impact-on-gemini-horoscope","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u093f: \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
rashifal 2020
- फोटो : rashifal 2020
{"_id":"5e24114e8ebc3e4b381de583","slug":"saturn-transit-2020-shani-sade-sati-and-impact-on-gemini-horoscope","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u0928\u093f: \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0941\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
शनि 2020
- फोटो : Shani 2020