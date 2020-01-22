24 जनवरी शनि का राशि परिवर्तन: मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि पर कैसा असर और साढ़ेसाती

{"_id":"5e27fcf98ebc3e4af34097f9","slug":"saturn-transit-2020-shani-gochar-sani-sade-sati-effects-on-horoscope","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"24 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u092e\u0915\u0930, \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
24 जनवरी से मकर राशि में शनि का भ्रमण
{"_id":"5e27fcf98ebc3e4af34097f9","slug":"saturn-transit-2020-shani-gochar-sani-sade-sati-effects-on-horoscope","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"24 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928: \u092e\u0915\u0930, \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092d \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0938\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
मीन राशि पर शनि की साढ़ेसाती का असर