जानिए दिसंबर महीने में कौन सा ग्रह बदलेगा घर और किसी राशि पर कैसा प्रभाव

{"_id":"5fc5efc6cc3b95530c24a808","slug":"planet-transit-in-december-2020-and-effects-on-all-rashi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0938\u093e \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0918\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935","category":{"title":"Predictions","title_hn":"\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","slug":"predictions"}}
ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सूर्य का धनु राशि में गोचर
चंद्रमा हर ढाई दिनों में अपनी राशि बदलते रहते हैं।
मंगल ग्रह
- फोटो : Pixabay
गुरु का मकर राशि में परिवर्तन
राहु-केतु का राशि परिवर्तन 2020