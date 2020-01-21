शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Astrology ›   Predictions ›   Horoscope Today 22 January 2020 Daily Horoscope Aaj Ka Rashifal Astrology Today In Hindi

22 जनवरी राशिफल: शनि के राशि परिर्वतन से पहले इन 5 राशियों को हो सकता है फायदा

आचार्य मानस शर्मा, Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 06:00 PM IST
rashifal
1 of 13
rashifal
दैनिक राशिफल चंद्र ग्रह की गणना पर आधारित है। आज का राशिफल निकालते समय पंचांग की गणना और सटीक खगोलीय विश्लेषण किया जाता है। हमारे इस दैनिक राशिफल में सभी 12 राशियों का भविष्यफल बताया जाता है। इस राशिफल को पढ़कर आप अपनी दैनिक योजनाओं को सफल बनाने में कामयाब रहेंगे। आज का राशिफल में आपके लिए नौकरी, व्यापार, लेन-देन, परिवार और मित्रों के साथ संबंध, सेहत और दिन भर में होने वाली शुभ-अशुभ घटनाओं का भविष्यफल होता है।

पढ़ें चंद्र राशि पर आधारित 22 जनवरी 2020 का दैनिक राशिफल। सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन। किसको मिलेंगी खुशियां और किस राशि वालो को करना पड़ सकता है परेशानियों का सामना। अपनी राशि के अनुसार जानिए क्या कहता है आपका राशिफल।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
january 22 2020 horoscope rashifal aaj ka today rashifal 2020 rashifal hindi rashifal today
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Astrology News in Hindi related to daily horoscope, tarot readings, birth chart report in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Astro and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

भगवान शिव
Festivals

Magh Pradosh Vrat: कल है बुध प्रदोष व्रत, जानें पूजा विधि और शुभ मुहूर्त

21 जनवरी 2020

mauni amavasya 2020
Festivals

Mauni Amavasya 2020: मौनी अमावस्या पर क्यों रखा जाता है मौन, ज्योतिष और आध्यात्मिक महत्व

21 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
bajrangi
Religion

भगवान हनुमान के 10 विशेष मंदिर, जहां भक्तों की रहती है आस्था और पूरी होती है हर मनोकामना

21 जनवरी 2020

mauni amavasya 2020
Religion

Mauni Amavasya 2020: मौनी अमावस्या पर शनि का राशि परिवर्तन, जानिए शुभ मुहूर्त और महत्व

21 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Shattila Ekadashi
Religion

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: षटतिला एकादशी आज, इस एक चीज के दान से समाप्त होंगे समस्त पाप

20 जनवरी 2020

Shattila Ekadashi
Festivals

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: षटतिला एकादशी आज, जानें व्रत विधि, मुहूर्त और महत्व

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Astrology

shanidev
Astrology

24 जनवरी को शनि का राशि परिवर्तन: काले क्यों है शनि देव, जानिए उनसे जुड़ी खास बातें

21 जनवरी 2020

ज्योतिषशास्त्र में ग्रहों की भूमिका
Predictions

ग्रह बनते हैं आपकी बीमारी का कारण, जानिए किस ग्रह के कारण कौन सी बीमारी

21 जनवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

लव राशिफल: 22 जनवरी को प्रेम के मामले में किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

21 जनवरी 2020

दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल
Numerology

अंकज्योतिष: 22 जनवरी का लकी नंबर और शुभ रंग

21 जनवरी 2020

View More Stories

जन्म कुंडली

rashifal
rashifal
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020
rashifal 2020 - फोटो : rashifal 2020
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: दिल्ली विधानसभा की वो सीट जहां से जीतने वाले बनते है मुख्यमंत्री

दिल्ली विधानसभा की नई दिल्ली सीट पर दिलचस्प मुकाबला है। यहां से जीतने वाला उम्मीदवार बनता है मुख्यमंत्री। देखिए रिपोर्ट

21 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 4:17

एक फूल जिसे देखने भारत आते हैं दुनिया भर के लोग

21 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:27

रियलिटी शो के सेट पर पहुंचे शाहरुख, व्हाइट शर्ट में कियारा आडवाणी का दिखा हॉट अंदाज

21 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:30

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा ठग, जिसने दो बार बेच दिया था एफिल टॉवर

21 जनवरी 2020

सीएए 3:04

CAA पर गरजे अमित शाह, कहा- बिल पर विपक्ष करे सार्वजनिक रूप से चर्चा

21 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited