ग्रहण से पहले सूर्य बदल रहे हैं अपनी राशि, इन राशियों पर होगा इसका खास असर

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:13 PM IST
ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार अगर किसी व्यक्ति की कुंडली में सूर्य शुभ स्थिति में होता है तो उसका भाग्य चमकता है और समाज में मान-सम्मान और यश की प्राप्ति होती है। वहीं कुंडली में सूर्य अशुभ स्थिति में होने से परेशानी आती है।13 फरवरी को सूर्य मकर राशि से कुंभ राशि में अपना स्थान बदल रहा है। इसके बाद 16 फरवरी को ही सूर्य ग्रहण है। ऐसी स्थिति में सभी 12 राशियों पर सूर्य के इस गोचर का क्या प्रभाव पड़ेगा आइए जानते हैं।
