जानिए राहु की वजह से जीवन में होने वाले शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 28 May 2020 03:37 PM IST
राहु का अन्य ग्रहों के साथ मिलन पर कैसा असर देखने को मिलता है।
राहु का अन्य ग्रहों के साथ मिलन पर कैसा असर देखने को मिलता है।
ज्योतिष में ग्रहों की गणना के आधार पर ही किसी व्यक्ति के भविष्य के बारे में भविष्यवाणी की जाती है। ज्योतिष में कुल 9 ग्रह होते हैं जिनमें से 2 ग्रह राहु और केतु होते हैं। ये दोनों ग्रह छाया ग्रह माने जाते हैं। जब-जब ये दोनों छाया ग्रह अन्य ग्रहों के साथ युति करते हैं तो इनका असर भी पड़ता है। आइए जानते हैं राहु का अन्य ग्रहों के साथ मिलन पर कैसा असर देखने को मिलता है।

जानें जून माह में जन्मे लोगों की दिलचस्प बातें जो बनाती हैं उन्हें औरों से खास
