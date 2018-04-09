शहर चुनें

पुणे: तीन साल की मासूम के साथ नाबालिग ने किया रेप, गिरफ्तार

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 12:39 PM IST
नाबालिग बलात्कार
नाबालिग बलात्कार
पुणे में तीन साल की मासूम का बलात्कार करने के जुर्म में पुणे ग्रामीण पुलिस ने 14 साल के नाबालिग लड़के को गिरफ्तार किया है। लड़के को देहू रोड से पड़ोस की लड़की का बलात्कार करने के मामले में पकड़ा गया है। यह घटना शुक्रवार की है। जब बच्ची अपने घर के सामने खेल रही थी।
देहू रोड पुलिस के एक अधिकारी ने कहा- शु्क्रवार सुबह लड़की अपने घर के सामने खेल रही थी। सुबह 10.30 बजे आरोपी लड़का वहां आया और बच्ची को अपने घर ले गया। घर ले जाने के बाद उसका रेप किया। जब लड़की ने रोना शुरू किया तो बच्ची की मां लड़के के घर पहुंची। बच्ची की मां के आते ही लड़का वहां से भाग गया।

पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा- लड़की की मां ने इस घटना के बारे में अपने पति को बताया। जिसके बाद शनिवार को घटना की शिकायत दर्ज हुई। लड़के पर भारतीय दण्ड संहिता की धारा 376 सहित पॉस्को एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करके गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।
 

