मृतक के परिजनों ने उसकी हत्या का आरोप उसके मंगेतर पर लगाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
Hyderabad: Body of a woman found chopped in pieces, in a bag in Gachibowli. Identity of the woman not yet ascertained.Police begin investigation— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018
Hyderabad: 23-year-old BTech graduate found dead at her residence in Rachakonda; family accuses her fiancee of her murder. Case registered, further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/Dyb2mBH2tY— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2018
चौरीचौरा में हुई अलग-अलग दुर्घटनाओं में दो की मौत, शव के टुकड़ों को एकत्र पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा
30 जनवरी 2018
