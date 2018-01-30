अपना शहर चुनें

हैदराबाद में युवती की बेरहमी से हत्या, शव के तीन टुकड़े कर बैग में डाले

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 09:45 PM IST
a hyderabad BTech graduate girl Body found dead in bag
बैग में मिला युवती का शव - फोटो : ANI
एक दिल दहला देने वाली खबर सामने आई है। युवती का शव एक बैग से तीन टुकड़ों में मिला है। जिसने भी शव को देखा वही सिहर उठा। 

घटना हैदराबाद की है। गाचीबाउली में 23 साल की बीटेक स्नातक युवती के शव के टुकड़े कर एक बैग में डाला गया था। उसका शव राककोंडा स्थिति उसके घर से बरामद किया गया है।  मृतक के परिजनों ने उसकी हत्या का आरोप उसके मंगेतर पर लगाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 




मंगलवार की दोपहर पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि एक घर में रखे बैग में युवती का शव है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने बैग को खोला तो होश उड़ गए। पुलिस को बैग से युवती का शव तीन टुकड़ों में मिला। 
