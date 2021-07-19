हीरा खदान परियोजना: मध्यप्रदेश के बकस्वाहा के जंगल कटान के विरोध में पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

Environmental activists staged protest in Siliguri against proposed diamond mine project in Buxwaha forests in Madhya Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
If trees are cut in such a way, balance of environment will be disturbed. We're opposing cutting of trees by handing out saplings to people: A protester pic.twitter.com/iNBKyFcdYu
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.