Home ›   India News ›   Environmental activists staged protest in Siliguri against Buxwaha deforestation in Madhya Pradesh

हीरा खदान परियोजना: मध्यप्रदेश के बकस्वाहा के जंगल कटान के विरोध में पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलीगुड़ी Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Mon, 19 Jul 2021 03:56 AM IST
पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन
पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन - फोटो : ani

मध्यप्रदेश के बक्सवाहा जंगलों में प्रस्तावित हीरा खदान परियोजना के विरोध में पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ताओं ने सिलीगुड़ी में धरना दिया। एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने कहा कि अगर इस तरह से पेड़ काटे गए तो पर्यावरण का संतुलन बिगड़ जाएगा। हम लोगों को पौधे देकर पेड़ काटने का विरोध कर रहे हैं।
india news national city & states madhya pradesh madhya pradesh news buxwaha forest
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

