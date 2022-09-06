Sheikh Hasina India Visit Live: राष्ट्रपति भवन पहुंचीं बांग्लादेश की पीएम, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किया स्वागत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Live
आज शेख हसीना और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के बीच द्विपक्षीय वार्ता होगी। इस दौरान दोनों देशों के बीच आपसी रिश्ते और व्यापार को नई ऊंचाइयां देने के लिए कुशियारा नदी जल बंटवारे समेत जल प्रबंधन, रेलवे, विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी समेत सात समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर होंगे।
Delhi | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lays a wreath & pays tribute at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/PV8kqxMwy3— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking Hindi and Bengali, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina expresses gratitude to India; also thanks for the country's contribution to the Bangladesh Liberation War. pic.twitter.com/Cq2Fdmg0sY— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022
