Coronavirus India Live: राजस्थान में कालाबाजारी के आरोप में दो लोग गिरफ्तार, तीन गुने दाम पर बेच रहे ऑक्सीमीटर

31,64,23,658 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 16th May 2021. Of these, 15,73,515 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/Bpfj24S5D9— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
Delhi: COVID19 patients at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur participate in morning yoga and meditation sessions. It was followed by a round of wards by Stress Counsellors of ITBP. pic.twitter.com/TKFtGdHf5j— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
Mizoram reports 150 new #COVID19 cases and 1 death on Sunday. Active cases at 2,117 and death toll at 25. pic.twitter.com/kYTyDxKBG1— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
Rajasthan | 2 held for black marketing of oxy flow meters at Jodhpur's Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, yesterday— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
"We've arrested Kishore Singh and Nikhil Jain for selling oxy meters at Rs 4000-5000 price. Their routine price is about Rs 1200," said Jabbar Singh, SOG Police Inspector pic.twitter.com/w9VHzXCkgm
