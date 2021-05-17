बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on May 17th 2021

Live

Coronavirus India Live: राजस्थान में कालाबाजारी के आरोप में दो लोग गिरफ्तार, तीन गुने दाम पर बेच रहे ऑक्सीमीटर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Mon, 17 May 2021 09:06 AM IST
India Coronavirus Covid 19 Cases Today Live Updates News on May 17th 2021
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : iStock
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का खतरा अभी भी टला नहीं है बल्कि जारी है। पिछले 25 दिनों में देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे कम मामले सामने आए हैं। रविवार को कोरोना के 3.11 लाख से ज्यादा दैनिक मामले सामने आए लेकिन एक दिन में हो रही मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा हैइसी बीच हरियाणा, दिल्ली, बंगाल, छत्तीसगढ़ समेत कई राज्यों में लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ा दिया है। कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:04 AM, 17-May-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 15,73,515 लोगों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट- आईसीएमआर

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद ने जानकारी दी कि बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 15,73,515 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ। अबतक 31,64,23,658 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा चुका है।

08:42 AM, 17-May-2021

दिल्ली: सरदार पटेल कोविड केयर सेंटर में मरीजों ने किया योग

दिल्ली के छतरपुर में सरदार पटेल कोविड केयर सेंटर में कोरोना के मरीज सुबह योग करते नजर आए। 
 
08:34 AM, 17-May-2021

मिजोरम: 150 नए मामले आए सामने, एक की मौत

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटे में 150 नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि एक मरीज ने कोरोना वायरस के आगे दम तोड़ दिया।
 
07:45 AM, 17-May-2021

राजस्थान: ऑक्सीमीटर की कालाबाजारी करते दो लोग गिरफ्तार

राजस्थान के जोधपुर में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को ऑक्सीमीटर की कालाबाजारी करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि ये लोग एक ऑक्सीमीटर को 4,000-5,000 रुपये की कीमत पर बेच रहे थे, जबकि बाजार में उसकी कीमत 1,200 रुपये है।
 
07:31 AM, 17-May-2021

Live: राजस्थान में कालाबाजारी के आरोप में दो लोग गिरफ्तार, तीन गुने दाम पर बेच रहे ऑक्सीमीटर

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर का खतरा अभी भी टला नहीं है बल्कि जारी है। पिछले 25 दिनों में देश में कोरोना वायरस के सबसे कम मामले सामने आए हैं। रविवार को कोरोना के 3.11 लाख से ज्यादा दैनिक मामले सामने आए लेकिन एक दिन में हो रही मौतों का आंकड़ा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। रविवार को चार हजार से ज्यादा लोगों ने दम तोड़ा दिया। इसी बीच हरियाणा, दिल्ली, बंगाल, छत्तीसगढ़ समेत कई राज्यों में लॉकडाउन की अवधि को बढ़ा दिया है। हालांकि सरकार ने माना है अब कोरोना का संक्रमण ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी फैल रहा है और इससे निपटने के लिए घर-घर जाकर टेस्टिंग और जागरुकता फैलाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

