Live

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 347 नए केस, 3585 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Thu, 10 Jun 2021 08:26 AM IST
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब खत्म होती नजर आ रही है। बुधवार को देश में लगातार कोरोना के दैनिक मामले एक लाख से कम आए और दैनिक होने वाली मौतों पर भी थोड़ी लगाम लगी है। देश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार को और तेज करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने अब इस अभियान को पूरी तरह से अपने हाथ में ले लिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं, जिसके मुताबिक अब राज्य को वैक्सीन भी केंद्र सरकार देगी और वो भी मुफ्त। वहीं 21 जून से 18+ लोगों को फिर से वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:24 AM, 10-Jun-2021

कानपुर में पहली बार दो-छह साल के बच्चों का हुआ ट्रायल

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दो साल से छह साल तक के बच्चों पर दुनिया का पहला ट्रायल कानपुर में होगा। अभी तक इस आयु वर्ग के बच्चों पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रायल नहीं हुआ है। भारत बायोटेक की स्वदेशी वैक्सीन कोवैक्सीन ने बच्चों पर ट्रायल शुरू किया है। अभी छह से 12 साल और 12 से 18 साल के समूह के बच्चों को टीका लगा है। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि अगले महीने कोवैक्सीन का नेजल स्प्रे भी आ जाएगा।
08:11 AM, 10-Jun-2021

बंगाल: सिलिगुड़ी में फर्जी कोविड रिपोर्ट जारी करने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलिगुड़ी से एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। फर्जी कोविड रिपोर्ट जारी करने के आरोप में शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। आरोपी ने बताया कि उसे निगेटिव आरटी-पीसीआर रिपोर्ट देने के पैसे मिलते थे।

07:44 AM, 10-Jun-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 347 नए मामले

मिजोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 347 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 14,534 है जिसमें 3,585 सक्रिय मामले, 10,891 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 58 मौतें शामिल हैं।
 
07:29 AM, 10-Jun-2021

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 347 नए केस, 3585 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब खत्म होती नजर आ रही है। बुधवार को देश में लगातार कोरोना के दैनिक मामले एक लाख से कम आए और दैनिक होने वाली मौतों पर भी थोड़ी लगाम लगी है। देश में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार को और तेज करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने अब इस अभियान को पूरी तरह से अपने हाथ में ले लिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर नई गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं, जिसके मुताबिक अब राज्य को वैक्सीन भी केंद्र सरकार देगी और वो भी मुफ्त। वहीं 21 जून से 18+ लोगों को फिर से वैक्सीन लगनी शुरू हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा देश में कोरोना वैक्सीन का परीक्षण छोटे बच्चों पर भी शुरू हो गया है। कानपुर में पहली बार दो साल के बच्चों पर कोरोना वैक्सीन का परीक्षण हो रहा है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

