Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 347 नए केस, 3585 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

West Bengal: A man arrested in Siliguri for his alleged involvement in providing manipulated COVID report— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021
"Accused revealed that he was manipulating RT-PCR reports & was paid for producing RT-PCR negative reports. Case registered. Probe on," police said y'day pic.twitter.com/A8H4a0tRgO
मिज़ोरम में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना वायरस के 347 नए मामले सामने आए। पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या अब 14,534 है जिसमें 3,585 सक्रिय मामले, 10,891 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके मामले और 58 मौतें शामिल हैं: सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग, मिज़ोरम सरकार #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/n2H8W3zrIv— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 10, 2021
