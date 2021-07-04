बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 4th 2021 Delta Plus Variant

Live

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में 243 नए केस मिले, 3897 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Sun, 04 Jul 2021 09:04 AM IST
coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on july 4th 2021 Delta Plus Variant
कोरोना वायरस (सांकेतिक फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब थमने का नाम ले रही है। पिछले कई दिनों से देश में कोविड के दैनिक मामले 50 हजार से कम दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। 21 जून से देश में वैक्सीनेशन अभियान को तेजी मिल गई है, जिसके बाद से अबतक देश में 34 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। देश में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

09:03 AM, 04-Jul-2021

बीते 24 घंटे में 18,38,490 लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ- आईसीएमआर

भारतीय चिकित्सा अनुसंधान परिषद के मुताबिक, बीते 24 घंटे में देश में 18,38,490 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए और अबतक देश में 41,82,54,953 लोगों का कोरोना का टेस्ट हो गया है।

08:22 AM, 04-Jul-2021

यूपी: मुरादाबाद में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन

मुरादाबाद में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लागू है, इस दौरान जरूरी सेवाओं पर छूट है।

07:55 AM, 04-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: बीते 24 घंटे में मिले 243 नए केस

मिजोरम में कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में लगातार उतार चढ़ाव जारी है। बीते 24 घंटे में मिजोरम में 243 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और राज्य में सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 3897 हो गई है। वहीं राज्य में कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 95 हो गई है।।
 
07:49 AM, 04-Jul-2021

कंदंगी साड़ी के बुनकरों की नहीं हो रही बिक्री

तमिलनाडु में मदुरई के बुनकरों को कोरोना काल में काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पारंपरिक कंदंगी साड़ी बनाने वाले कारीगर आज परेशान हो रहे हैं। एक कारीगर का कहना है कि पहले स्थानीय लोगों के साथ साथ पर्यटकों की वजह से भी हमारी खूब बिक्री होती थी। लेकिन अब कोई बिक्री नहीं होती। हमने सरकार से अपील की है कि बुनकर समुदाय को थोड़ी राहत दें।
 
07:32 AM, 04-Jul-2021

Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में 243 नए केस मिले, 3897 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

देश में कोरोना वायरस की दूसरी लहर अब थमने का नाम ले रही है। पिछले कई दिनों से देश में कोविड के दैनिक मामले 50 हजार से कम दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना के घटते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों में अनलॉक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। मौजूदा समय में देश में डेल्टा प्लस वैरिएंट के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं और इसे ही कोरोना वायरस की तीसरी लहर का कारण माना जा रहा है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य जानकारों और डॉक्टरों ने अभी तक इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं की है। 21 जून से देश में वैक्सीनेशन अभियान को तेजी मिल गई है, जिसके बाद से अबतक देश में 34 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लग चुकी है।
india news national coronavirus lockdown news corona update vaccination black fungus
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

