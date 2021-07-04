Coronavirus Live: मिजोरम में बीते 24 घंटे में 243 नए केस मिले, 3897 मरीजों का चल रहा इलाज

Live
41,82,54,953 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 3rd July 2021. Of these, 18,38,490 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/cm0OcdN4Iw— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021
उत्तर प्रदेश: मुरादाबाद में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन लागू है, इस दौरान जरूरी सेवाओं पर छूट है। pic.twitter.com/aM3SiCkJFF— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 4, 2021
COVID19 | Mizoram reported 243 new positive cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 21,246 in the State; death toll at 95. Active cases at 3,897. pic.twitter.com/5Ru17bZK6x— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021
TN: Madurai weavers of traditional 'Kandangi' saree, made from silk threads, facing tough times due to COVID— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021
"Earlier, we used to get sales from tourists as well as locals. But now due to pandemic, there is no sale. We request govt to help our weaver community,"says a weaver pic.twitter.com/wG79CsWV7d
