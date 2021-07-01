Coronavirus LIVE: कोरोना के मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी, 24 घंटे में मिले 48,878 नए केस, 991 की मौत

Live
Mizoram reported 417 new #COVID19 cases on Wednesday, taking the case tally to 20,492 in the state.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021
Active cases: 4,211
Total recoveries: 16,188
Death toll: 93 pic.twitter.com/tMTkDOYfsc
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.