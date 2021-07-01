बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Live ›   India News ›   Coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on 1st july 2021: corona news cases covid19 death, oxygen shortage, black fungus Delhi, Maharashtra

Live

Coronavirus LIVE: कोरोना के मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी, 24 घंटे में मिले 48,878 नए केस, 991 की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा Updated Thu, 01 Jul 2021 07:53 AM IST
Coronavirus delta plus variant cases today in india latest news update on 1st july 2021: corona news cases covid19 death, oxygen shortage, black fungus Delhi, Maharashtra
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now

खास बातें

देश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब थमने लगी है। लेकिन तीसरी लहर की आशंका बनी हुई है। कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए केंद्र सरकार तेजी कोविड टीकाकण अभियान चला रही है, लेकिन एक बार फिर वैक्सीन की किल्लत टीकाकरण गति धीमी करती नजर आ रही है। टीकों का स्टॉक कम होने के कारण दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र, झारखंड, राजस्थान और पश्चिम बंगाल समेत कई राज्यों में वैक्सीनेशन रोकना पड़ रहा है। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना के 48,878 नए मामले सामने आए और इसी दौरान 991 मरीजों की मौत हुई। बुधवार की अपेक्षा संक्रमण के मामले और कोविड से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। देश-विदेश की कोरोना से संबंधित पल-पल की अपडेट्स यहां पढ़ें...
 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

विज्ञापन
07:41 AM, 01-Jul-2021

मिजोरम: 417 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी है। इस बीच मिजोरम में गुरुवार को 417 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही कोरोना वायरस कुल मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 20,492 पहुंच गई है। मिजोरम में फिलहाल कोरोना संक्रमण के 4,211 एक्टिव केस हैं। वहीं अब तक 16,188 कोरोना मरीज संक्रमण को मात देकर अपने अपने घर लौट गए और 93 की जान चली गई। 



 
07:27 AM, 01-Jul-2021

Coronavirus LIVE: कोरोना के मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी, 24 घंटे में मिले 48,878 नए केस, 991 की मौत

देश में कोरोना महामारी की दूसरी लहर की रफ्तार अब थमने लगी है। लेकिन तीसरी लहर की आशंका बनी हुई है। देश में कोरोना वायरस के दैनिक मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी है। बीते 24 घंटे में देश में कोरोना के 48,878 नए मामले सामने आए और 991 मरीजों की संक्रमण से जान चली गई। बुधवार की अपेक्षा संक्रमण के मामले और कोविड से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चंद्रशेखर
India News

खुलासा: जब चंद्रशेखर ने नवाज शरीफ से कहा था, कश्मीर आपको दिया...

1 जुलाई 2021

चीनी राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग
World

चीन: 100 साल की हुई कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी, जिनपिंग का लंबा कार्यकाल बन सकता है मुसीबत

1 जुलाई 2021

भारतीय सीरम संस्थान
India News

बच्चों को टीका: कोवोवैक्स के दूसरे या तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल को अनुमति न देने की सिफारिश

1 जुलाई 2021

मुकल गोयल।
Lucknow

बड़ी खबर: आईपीएस अफसर मुकुल गोयल यूपी के नए पुलिस महानिदेशक बने

30 जून 2021

फिल्म कुली नंबर 1 का पोस्टर और वरुण धवन, सारा अली खान
Movie Reviews

Bioscope S2: इसलिए फ्लॉप हुई वरुण धवन की कुली नं.1, यहां समझिए असली फिल्म की कामयाबी का तिलिस्म

30 जून 2021

शिवराज सिंह चौहान
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: सीएम शिवराज ने मंत्रियों को सौंपे जिलों के प्रभार, तोमर-सिंधिया का रखा गया पूरा ख्याल

30 जून 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

पति बना दरिंदा: पत्नी दहेज नहीं लाई तो दोस्तों से कराया रेप, प्राइवेट पार्ट में लगाया मिर्च और झंडू बाम

30 जून 2021

स्वास्थ्य विभाग हिमाचल
Himachal Pradesh

सरकारी नौकरी: हिमाचल स्वास्थ्य विभाग में निकलीं बंपर भर्तियां, 401 पद भरने की अधिसूचना जारी

30 जून 2021

सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के सीईओ अदार पूनावाला
India News

टीकाकरण: वैक्सीन की कमी पर बोले पूनावाला- जो देश टीके खरीदने में सक्षम होंगे उन्हें देंगे प्राथमिकता

30 जून 2021

इसी बस में हुई वारदात।
Lucknow

भयावह: सुल्तानपुर में निर्भया कांड जैसी वारदात, चलती बस में किशोरी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, बदहवास हालत में मिली

30 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited