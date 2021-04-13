Breaking News in Hindi Live: देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम, माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे भक्त

Live
Jammu & Kashmir: Devotees arrive at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on the first day of #Navratri, amid COVID protocols in place— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
"We have to present negative RT-PCR report upon entering the temple. I pray that this infection is eliminated soon," a devotee from Delhi says pic.twitter.com/0mDWBR6Ond
उत्तर प्रदेश: बनारस के दुर्गा मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन आज श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजा की।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 13, 2021
पुजारी ने बताया, ''नवरात्रि में 9 दिनों तक मां की आराधना करने से सभी कामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। यहां भीड़ बहुत ज्यादा होती है। कोरोना नियमों का पालन करने को कहा गया है।'' pic.twitter.com/9c83h0qjYo
Bihar: Five people have been booked & one of them has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, filming the act & circulating it online in Hathauri area of Muzaffarpur, said Sambedana Snehi of Women Police Station. (12.04) pic.twitter.com/C4TarGw4dY— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday released a commemorative postage stamp in memory of former Brahma Kumaris chief Rajyogini Dadi Janki.— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
"Everyone should follow her footsteps to fight social evils like gender discrimination, casteism & communalism," he said. pic.twitter.com/lkuvzUFpeQ
