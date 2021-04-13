बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Breaking News in Hindi Live: देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम, माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे भक्त

Live

Breaking News in Hindi Live: देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम, माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे भक्त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav Updated Tue, 13 Apr 2021 08:55 AM IST
breaking news live news updates 13 april 2021 ipl kkr mi coronavirus lockdown west bengal election pm modi mamata banerjee
देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने ब्रह्मकुमारी की पूर्व प्रमुख राजयोगिनी दादी जानकारी की याद में एक डाक टिकट जारी किया है। वहीं आज देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम है। नवरात्रि के पहले माता के भक्त उनके दर्शन करने वैष्णों देवी पहुंचे। देश और दुनिया की ब्रेकिंग और ताजा खबरों को यहां पढ़िए...
लाइव अपडेट

08:51 AM, 13-Apr-2021

नवरात्रि के पहले माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालू

आज देशभर में नवरात्रि की पर्व मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं नवरात्रि के पहले माता के भक्त मां वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने कटरा पहुंचे। हालांकि वहां कोरोना के प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन किया जा रहा है। एक श्रद्धालू ने बताया कि मंदिर में प्रवेश करने के लिए हमें आरटी-पीसीआऱ की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट साथ लानी होती है। 

08:40 AM, 13-Apr-2021

बनारस में नवरात्रि की धूम

बनारस के दुर्गा मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन आज श्रद्धालुओं ने पूजा की। पुजारी ने बताया कि नवरात्रि में 9 दिनों तक मां की आराधना करने से सभी कामनाएं पूरी होती हैं। यहां भीड़ बहुत ज्यादा होती है। कोरोना नियमों का पालन करने को कहा गया है।

08:19 AM, 13-Apr-2021

बिहार : नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म, हिरासत में लिए गए पांच लोग

मुजफ्फरपुर के हथौरी इलाके में पांच लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है, जिनमें से एक की गिरफ्तारी की गई है। इन पर एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप है। इसके अलावा दुष्कर्म की वीडियो बनाना और उसे ऑनलाइन साझा करने की शिकायत के आधार पर इन पांच लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। महिला पुलिस स्टेशन की संवेदना स्नेही ने इस बात की जानकारी दी।

07:53 AM, 13-Apr-2021

Live : देशभर में नवरात्रि की धूम, माता वैष्णों देवी के दर्शन करने पहुंचे भक्त

उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने ब्रह्मकुमारी की पूर्व प्रमुख राजयोगिनी दादी जानकी की याद में डाक टिकट जारी किया। वेंकैया नायडू ने कहा कि हर किसी को लैंगिक भेदभाव, जातिवाद और सांप्रदायिकता जैसी सामाजिक बुराइयों से लड़ने के लिए अपने कदमों का अनुसरण करना चाहिए।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Spotlight

अपने डेब्यू मैच में चेतन सकारिया ने शानदार गेंदबाजी की
Cricket News

चेतन सकारिया: आईपीएल के पहले ही मैच में किया कमाल, पिता ड्राइवर तो भाई ने इसी साल की थी खुदकुशी

13 अप्रैल 2021

कोरोना टीकाकरण
India News

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर: छह दिन में ही दोगुना से अधिक मिलने लगे मरीज, घट रही रिकवरी दर

13 अप्रैल 2021

धनी राम मित्तल
Bizarre News

कहानी भारत के सबसे शातिर चोर की: फर्जी कागजात दिखा बन गया था जज, दो महीने तक सुनाता रहा फैसला

13 अप्रैल 2021

Mumbai Railway station
India News

पलायन: महाराष्ट्र में लॉकडाउन के डर से फिर गांव लौटने लगे प्रवासी मजदूर

13 अप्रैल 2021

इसी कार में मृत मिला कपल।
Lucknow

लखनऊ : महिला मित्र की हत्या कर पुरुष ने खुद को गोली से उड़ाया, बंद कार में मिले दोनों के शव

13 अप्रैल 2021

किंग्स पंजाब
Cricket

RR vs PBKS: पंजाब ने मैच जीता, राजस्थान ने दिल...काम नहीं आया सैमसन का शतक

13 अप्रैल 2021

कृष्णा श्रॉफ
Bollywood

बिकिनी वाली तस्वीरें मम्मी पापा नहीं देखते क्या? ट्रोलर के कमेंट पर कृष्णा श्रॉफ ने दिया करारा जवाब

13 अप्रैल 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन, ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

अजूबा को पूरे हुए 30 साल तो बिग बी को याद आए ऋषि कपूर, तस्वीर साझा कर लिखी ये बात

13 अप्रैल 2021

बंगाल में रैली को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
India News

दीदी...ओ...दीदी: हर चुनावी रैली में यह रट क्यों लगा रहे हैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी? जानिए क्या है वजह

12 अप्रैल 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

अध्ययन में दावा: ऐसे लोगों में तीन गुना अधिक होती है डायबिटीज होने की संभावना, सतर्क रहें

12 अप्रैल 2021

