NISCAIR में रिसर्च इंटर्न बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्‍क

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 12:20 PM IST
vacancy in NISCAIR for research intern application fee free

नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ सीसेंस कम्युनिकेशन एंड इंफॉर्मेशन रिसोर्सेज (NISCAIR) में रिसर्च इंटर्न बनने का मौका है। सभी वर्ग के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन निःशुल्‍क है। आवेदन से जुड़ी अन्य जानकारी के लिए आगे की स्लाइड पर क्लिक करें...

