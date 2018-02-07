अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jobs ›   Government Jobs ›   Apply Online for 382 Management Trainee Vacancies in SAIL recruitment 2018

स्टील अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड में मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी बनने का अवसर, लास्ट डेट 21 फरवरी

जॉब डेस्क/ अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 01:44 PM IST
Apply Online for 382 Management Trainee Vacancies in SAIL recruitment 2018
स्टील अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड में बंपर वैकेंसी निकाली हैं। मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी बनने का शानदार मौका है। आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 21 फरवरी है। संबंधित वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें। जल्दी करें। 

वेबसाइट:  www.sail.co.in

कुल पदः 382 

पद का नाम : मैनेजमेंट ट्रेनी (टेक्निकल)        
   
अंतिम तिथि : 21 फरवरी, 2018

शैक्षणिक योग्यता : इंजीनियरिंग डिग्री के साथ ही गेट- 2018 परीक्षा पास की हो।

RELATED

आयु सीमा:  अधिकतम 28 वर्ष   (01 फरवरी, 2018 के आधार पर )
आगे पढ़ें

sail sail jobs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Job Alert News in Hindi related to government jobs, other jobs, job alert, career, new job, latest jobs notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Jobs and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Dutt happy about june release of biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor, reason is personal
Bollywood

जानिए, जून से क्यों खास लगाव है संजय दत्त को, अब बायोपिक से जुड़ा ताजा कनेक्‍शन

7 फरवरी 2018

Parineeti Chopra is spending quality time in Maldives before shooting Kesari film
Bollywood

शूटिंग से पहले मालद्वीप पहुंच गई अक्षय की लीड एक्ट्रेस, Beach पर कर रहीं ऐसे मस्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

Anushka Sharma horror film Pari new teaser out, Watch video
Bollywood

कमजोर दिल वाले न देखें अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म 'परी' का यह नया टीजर, डर से कांप जाएंगे आप

7 फरवरी 2018

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra celebrating Rose Day before Valentine's Day
Bollywood

Bigg Boss के घर से बाहर आते ही एक हुए पुनीश-बंदगी, ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया Rose day

7 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor does not want to face-off with Ranveer Singh after Padmaavats success
Bollywood

पद्मावत हिट होने का बाद भी आखिर क्यों रणवीर से नजरें बचा रहें हैं शाहिद

7 फरवरी 2018

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra shoot their film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar at delhi railway station
Bollywood

आखिर दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर क्या करने पहुंचे अर्जुन और परिणीति, वजह दिलचस्प

7 फरवरी 2018

Miss World Manushi Chhillar says everyone has to take responsibility of menstrual hygiene
Bollywood

वर्ल्ड टूर पर निकलीं मानुषी ने पीरियड्स पर दिया बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- ऐसे आएगा बदलाव

7 फरवरी 2018

After marriage Anushka and Virat may come together in the Koffee with Karan show
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार टीवी पर दिखेंगे विराट और अनुष्का, शो के नाम का भी खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Mizoram Public Service Commission Invites Job Application for Upper Division Clerk
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट युवाओं के लिए सरकारी नौकरी पाने का मौका, 8 अगस्त तक करें अप्लाई

मिजोरम पब्लिक सर्विस कमीशन ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी करते हुए अपर डिविजन क्लर्क के पदों पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं।

22 जुलाई 2017

Jharkhand SSC Invites Application for Jharkhand Joint Police Sub-Inspector Competitive Exam 2017
Government Jobs

सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां, ऐसे करें आवेदन

18 जुलाई 2017

ISRO Announce Recruitment on 313 Posts of Assistant, Upper Division Clerk Vacancy for Graduates
Government Jobs

ग्रैजुएट्स के लिए ISRO में वैकेंसी, 25 हजार सैलरी

18 जुलाई 2017

ANNOUNCEMENT OF 85000 VACANCIES IN Telangana GOVERNMENT
Government Jobs

तेलंगाना सरकार जल्द ही 85 हजार सरकारी पदों पर करेगी भर्तियां

15 अगस्त 2017

DU Admission NCWEB decrease 4% in third cutoff
Government Jobs

DU Admission : NCWEB ने तीसरे कटऑफ में की 4% की कमी

13 जुलाई 2017

perfect time table will confirm your Success in SSC CHSL
Government Jobs

परफेक्ट टाइम-टेबल दिलाएगा SSC-CHSL परीक्षा में सफलता

28 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

रेलवे गोदाम में लगी भयंकर आग, लाखों का माल हुआ खाक

उत्तर-प्रदेश के वाराणसी के अलीपुर स्थित रेलवे के माल गोदाम में मंगलवार देर रात अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए करीब एक दर्जन दमकल को घंटों तक मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। आग कैसे लगी और इसकी वजह क्या है फिलहाल इसका पता लगाया जा रहा है।

7 फरवरी 2018

valentine's special: virtual wife for your loneliness 1:01

सिंगल लोगों के लिए खुशखबरी, आ गई है आपके लिए वर्चुअल बीवी

7 फरवरी 2018

4 year old Arat Hosseini is a super kid special story 2:22

ये है दुनिया का सबसे मजबूत बच्चा, सोशल मीडिया है इसका दीवाना

7 फरवरी 2018

Man commits suicide inside Northeast Express train INCIDENT DISCLOSED AT MUGHALSARAI STATION 2:02

चलती ट्रेन में घंटों तक लाश ने किया सफर, सकते में आई पुलिस

7 फरवरी 2018

Big decision of yogi government, Unmarried daughter will get equal share in parental property 3:21

योगी सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, कुंवारी बेटियों को भी मिलेगा संपत्ति में बराबर हक

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Padma Shri Sitaram not sail
Ghazipur

नहीं रहे पद्मश्री सीताराम पाल

6 जून 2015

SAIL share offer subscribed more than two-times
Business archives

सेल के ऑफर को दो गुने से ज्यादा अभिदान

5 दिसंबर 2014

SAIL Vision 2025 to entail investment of 1.50 lakh crore
Business archives

सेल 2025 तक विस्तार पर खर्च करेगी 1.5 लाख करोड़

23 सितंबर 2014

SAIL share sale to hit markets between Sept 24-26
Business archives

24-26 सितंबर के बीच सेल में हो सकता है विनिवेश

17 सितंबर 2014

Roadshows for SAIL stake sell to start month-end
Business archives

सेल के विनिवेश के लिए इस माह के अंत में शुरू होगा रोड शो

4 अगस्त 2014

government will disinvest stake in sail, rinl
Business archives

सेल, आरआईएनएल, एचएएल का होगा विनिवेश

25 जुलाई 2014

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.