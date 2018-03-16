शहर चुनें

चारा घोटाला : CBI कोर्ट ने स्वीकार की लालू की याचिका, तीन अधिकारियों को भेजा समन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 01:15 PM IST
लालू प्रसाद यादव
लालू प्रसाद यादव
चारा घोटाले मामले में जेल की सजा काट रहे राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के प्रमुख और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव की याचिका को सीबीआई कोर्ट ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। रांची सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत ने लालू की याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए चारा घोटाले में उस समय अकाउंटेंट जनरल रहे पीके मुखोपाध्याय सहित दो अधिकारियों के खिलाफ समन जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने यह कार्यवाही राजद नेता के वकील द्वारा दर्ज याचिका के कारण की है।
यह मामला दुमका कोषागार से 3.13 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी से जुड़ा हुआ है। लालू यादव के वकील ने बुधवार को विशेष सीबीआई जज शिवपाल सिंह के समक्ष सीआरपीसी की धारा 319 के तहत एक याचिका दायर की थी। इसमें 1990 के दशक में अकाउंटेंट जनरल ऑफ ऑफिस के तत्कालीन तीन अधिकारियों को भी पार्टी बनाने की मांग की थी।

लालू के वकील ने गुरुवार को बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी याचिका बुधवार को दाखिल की थी और गुरुवार को उसमें कुछ टंकण संबंधी सुधार कर दोबारा पेश की गई।  दुमका कोषागार मामले में लालू और जगन्नाथ के अलावा पूर्व आईएएस और एएचडी अधिकारियों समेत 29 लोग आरोपी हैं। लालू को चारा घोटाले के तीन मामलों में पहले ही दोषी ठहराया जा चुका है जबकि मिश्रा को दो मामलों में दोषी पाया गया है। राजद नेता पिछले साल की 23 दिसंबर से रांची की बिरसा मुंडा जेल में बंद हैं। उनके खिलाफ चारा घोटाले के दो अन्य मामलों में भी फैसला आना बाकी है।
 

