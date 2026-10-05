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Hindi News ›   Jharkhand ›   Ranchi News ›   Court hearing on October 7, warning of renewed agitation on the 18th why did the JPSC Reform Manch say this

झारखंड: सात अक्तूबर को कोर्ट में सुनवाई, 18 को फिर आंदोलन की चेतावनी; जेपीएससी रिफॉर्म मंच ने क्यों कहा ऐसा?

Mon, 05 Oct 2026 08:53 PM IST
शबाहत हुसैन न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Published by: शबाहत हुसैन Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2026 08:53 PM IST
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झारखंड में JPSC रिफॉर्म मंच के छात्रों ने सरकार पर वादे पूरे नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया है। छात्रों ने 7 अक्टूबर की हाईकोर्ट सुनवाई से पहले कैबिनेट नोट और CID जांच रिपोर्ट पेश करने की मांग की और 18 अक्टूबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

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Court hearing on October 7, warning of renewed agitation on the 18th why did the JPSC Reform Manch say this
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जेपीएससी रिफॉर्म मंच के छात्रों ने झारखंड सरकार की ओर से किए गए वादे पूरे नहीं होने पर 18 अक्टूबर से आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। छात्र नेता रविंद्र पासवान ने कहा कि 7 अक्टूबर को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में राज्य सरकार द्वारा रद्द की गई विभिन्न परीक्षाओं, जिसमें जेएसएससी (सीजीएल) और जेपीएससी भी शामिल हैं, को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण सुनवाई होनी है। पिछली सुनवाई के दौरान राज्य सरकार ने अपना काउंटर एफिडेविट दाखिल किया था। हालांकि, कोर्ट ने सरकार से उस सीआईडी जांच रिपोर्ट का नोट पेश करने को कहा है, जिसके आधार पर 17 अगस्त को इन परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया था।

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उन्होंने कहा कि आज 5 अक्टूबर हो चुका है, लेकिन सरकार ने अब तक वह नोट कोर्ट में पेश नहीं किया है। हमारी मांग है कि राज्य सरकार 17 अगस्त की कैबिनेट नोट और सीआईडी जांच रिपोर्ट को मजबूती से कोर्ट के सामने रखे और अपनी स्थिति का जोरदार तरीके से बचाव करे, ताकि झारखंड के लाखों छात्रों के हित में फैसला हो सके। पासवान ने कहा कि अगर सरकार छात्रों के साथ दोहरा रवैया अपनाने की कोशिश करती है तो यह स्पष्ट है कि छात्रों ने अपना आंदोलन सिर्फ स्थगित किया है, समाप्त नहीं किया है।

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