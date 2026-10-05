झारखंड: सात अक्तूबर को कोर्ट में सुनवाई, 18 को फिर आंदोलन की चेतावनी; जेपीएससी रिफॉर्म मंच ने क्यों कहा ऐसा?

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC Reform Manch students warn of agitation from October 18 if promises made by the Jharkhand govt are not fulfilled. Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "A crucial hearing is scheduled for October 7 at the Jharkhand High Court regarding the various exams—including JSSC (CGL) and JPSC—that the state government has cancelled. During the previous hearing, the state government submitted a counter-affidavit; however, the Court has demanded the submission of the CID's investigation note that led to the decision on August 17 to cancel these exams...it is now October 5, and the government has still not submitted that note to the Court...we demand that the state government robustly present the August 17 Cabinet note and the CID investigation note before the Court and defend its position vigorously, ensuring a verdict that serves the interests of Jharkhand's lakhs of students. If the government attempts to play a double game with these students, let it be known that the students have merely suspended their agitation, not ended it..."