झारखंड: सात अक्तूबर को कोर्ट में सुनवाई, 18 को फिर आंदोलन की चेतावनी; जेपीएससी रिफॉर्म मंच ने क्यों कहा ऐसा?
झारखंड में JPSC रिफॉर्म मंच के छात्रों ने सरकार पर वादे पूरे नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया है। छात्रों ने 7 अक्टूबर की हाईकोर्ट सुनवाई से पहले कैबिनेट नोट और CID जांच रिपोर्ट पेश करने की मांग की और 18 अक्टूबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।
विस्तार
जेपीएससी रिफॉर्म मंच के छात्रों ने झारखंड सरकार की ओर से किए गए वादे पूरे नहीं होने पर 18 अक्टूबर से आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। छात्र नेता रविंद्र पासवान ने कहा कि 7 अक्टूबर को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में राज्य सरकार द्वारा रद्द की गई विभिन्न परीक्षाओं, जिसमें जेएसएससी (सीजीएल) और जेपीएससी भी शामिल हैं, को लेकर महत्वपूर्ण सुनवाई होनी है। पिछली सुनवाई के दौरान राज्य सरकार ने अपना काउंटर एफिडेविट दाखिल किया था। हालांकि, कोर्ट ने सरकार से उस सीआईडी जांच रिपोर्ट का नोट पेश करने को कहा है, जिसके आधार पर 17 अगस्त को इन परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने का फैसला लिया गया था।
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: JPSC Reform Manch students warn of agitation from October 18 if promises made by the Jharkhand govt are not fulfilled. Student leader Ravindra Paswan says, "A crucial hearing is scheduled for October 7 at the Jharkhand High Court regarding the various exams—including JSSC (CGL) and JPSC—that the state government has cancelled. During the previous hearing, the state government submitted a counter-affidavit; however, the Court has demanded the submission of the CID's investigation note that led to the decision on August 17 to cancel these exams...it is now October 5, and the government has still not submitted that note to the Court...we demand that the state government robustly present the August 17 Cabinet note and the CID investigation note before the Court and defend its position vigorously, ensuring a verdict that serves the interests of Jharkhand's lakhs of students. If the government attempts to play a double game with these students, let it be known that the students have merely suspended their agitation, not ended it..."— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2026
उन्होंने कहा कि आज 5 अक्टूबर हो चुका है, लेकिन सरकार ने अब तक वह नोट कोर्ट में पेश नहीं किया है। हमारी मांग है कि राज्य सरकार 17 अगस्त की कैबिनेट नोट और सीआईडी जांच रिपोर्ट को मजबूती से कोर्ट के सामने रखे और अपनी स्थिति का जोरदार तरीके से बचाव करे, ताकि झारखंड के लाखों छात्रों के हित में फैसला हो सके। पासवान ने कहा कि अगर सरकार छात्रों के साथ दोहरा रवैया अपनाने की कोशिश करती है तो यह स्पष्ट है कि छात्रों ने अपना आंदोलन सिर्फ स्थगित किया है, समाप्त नहीं किया है।