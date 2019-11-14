झारखंड चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी किए स्टार प्रचारकों के नाम, सोनिया, मनमोहन सहित 40 लोग शामिल

Congress party issues a list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming #JharkhandAssemblyPolls. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi among the star campaigners. The state undergoes elections on 30th November. pic.twitter.com/WxG8ZZVwWt— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र के बाद अब झारखंड में भी भाजपा की अपनी सहयोगी पार्टी के साथ अनबन सामने आ रही है। झारखंड एनडीए में विवाद बढ़ा है। भाजपा की सहयोगी आजसू ने बिना भाजपा से बात किए 12 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है।
11 नवंबर 2019