शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jharkhand ›   Jharkhand elections Congress released names of star campaigners 40 people including Sonia, Manmohan

झारखंड चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने जारी किए स्टार प्रचारकों के नाम, सोनिया, मनमोहन सहित 40 लोग शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, रांची Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 02:30 PM IST
कांग्रेस संकेत
कांग्रेस संकेत - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए सभी पार्टियों ने अपनी कमर कस ली है। सभी पार्टियों की तरफ से अपने स्टार प्रचारकों के नामों की घोषणा करने का सिलसिला जारी है। वहीं, इस कड़ी में कांग्रेस ने भी अपने स्टार प्रचारकों के नामों की घोषणा कर दी है। 
विज्ञापन


कांग्रेस की तरफ से झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए स्टार प्रचारकों के तौर पर अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व  प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, पूर्व पार्टी अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद समेत 40 लोगों की सूची जारी की है। 

साथ ही इस सूची में राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत, छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला का नाम भी स्टार प्रचारकों  में शामिल हैं। गौरतलब है कि झारखंड में 30 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले है।     
इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर दिल्ली में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रामविलास पासवान (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: रामविलास पासवान की पार्टी लोजपा ने जारी की पांच उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची

13 नवंबर 2019

मधु कोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मधु कोड़ा को अयोग्य ठहराए जाने के विरोध में दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी

13 नवंबर 2019

झाविमो प्रमुख बाबूलाल मरांडी (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव : महागठबंधन से अलग हुए झाविमो ने 37 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची जारी की

13 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: जदयू ने जारी की 11 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची, लोजपा ने भी की नामों की घोषणा

12 नवंबर 2019

Narendra Modi, Ramvilas Paswan, Chirag
Jharkhand

झारखंड में भी फंसी भाजपा, आजसू के बाद सहयोगी लोजपा ने भी छोड़ा साथ

12 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस संकेत
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनावः कांग्रेस ने जारी की 19 प्रत्याशियों की दूसरी सूची, हटिया से शााहदेव को टिकट

12 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
election congress rahul gandhi jharkhand assembly election झारखंड
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

LIVE INDvBAN: भारत की बल्लेबाजी शुरू, पहली पारी में बांग्लादेश 150 रन पर ढेर

14 नवंबर 2019

deepika ranveer
Bollywood

शादी की पहली एनिवर्सरी पर वेंकटेश्वर मंदिर पहुंचे दीपिका-रणवीर, सबसे पहले यहां देखें तस्वीरें

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
India News

जानें, राफेल, राहुल गांधी और सबरीमाला मामले पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने क्या दिया फैसला

14 नवंबर 2019

प्रीति जिंटा, उर्मिला मातोंडकर
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 'उम्रदराज' दुल्हनें, किसी ने 40 तो किसी ने 60 की उम्र में रचाई शादी

14 नवंबर 2019

मृतक के परिजन से अभद्रता पर मुख्यमंत्री नाराज।
Lucknow

यूपी: मृतक के परिजनों से अभद्रता पर अमेठी के डीएम प्रशांत शर्मा को हटाया गया

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
deepveer
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को इटली से ब्याह कर लाए थे रणवीर सिंह, एक बार फिर देखें पूरा Wedding Album

14 नवंबर 2019

अपनी मां के साथ गौरव
India News

विधवा मां के लिए आत्मनिर्भर योग्य वर खोजता बेटा

14 नवंबर 2019

uddhav thackeray and sharad pawar
India News

महाराष्ट्र : सरकार बनाने को लेकर शिवसेना, कांग्रेस और एनसीपी में करीब-करीब सहमति

14 नवंबर 2019

Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ram Leela
Bollywood

जब डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी KISS करते रहे दीपिका-रणवीर, ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

14 नवंबर 2019

VHP divided into two camps for the construction of Ram temple
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के निर्माण को लेकर दो खेमों में बंटी विहिप, अधिकार पर तकरार

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड में एनडीए में पड़ी फूट, आजसू ने भाजपा की सीटों पर उतारे उम्मीदवार

महाराष्ट्र के बाद अब झारखंड में भी भाजपा की अपनी सहयोगी पार्टी के साथ अनबन सामने आ रही है। झारखंड एनडीए में विवाद बढ़ा है। भाजपा की सहयोगी आजसू ने बिना भाजपा से बात किए 12 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है।

11 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव : भाजपा ने 52 सीटें तो कांग्रेस ने छह सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवार घोषित किए

12 नवंबर 2019

कुंदन पाहन
Jharkhand

झारखंड : सांसद और मंत्री की हत्या समेत 127 मुकदमों का आरोपी नक्सली लड़ेगा विधानसभा चुनाव

11 नवंबर 2019

हेमंत सोरेन (फाइल फोटो)
Jharkhand

झारखंड: जेएमएम 43, कांग्रेस 31 और राजद 7 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, सोरेन होंगे सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

8 नवंबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

लालू को मिलेगी जमानत या जेल में गुजारने होंगे दिन, आज आएगा फैसला

8 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव कार्यक्रम
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: कांग्रेस-झामुमो-राजद के बीच गठबंधन पर लगी मुहर!

7 नवंबर 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव (लालू यादव)
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: राजद ने जारी की पांच उम्मीदवारों को पहली सूची

10 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव : भाजपा ने काटे एक चौथाई वर्तमान विधायकों के टिकट

11 नवंबर 2019

रघुबर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड चुनाव: आज रात हो सकती है 33 सीटों पर भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा

10 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jharkhand

भाजपा-आजसू गठबंधन पर बैठक, शनिवार को आ सकती है प्रत्याशियों की पहली सूची

8 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Rafale Deal की नहीं होगी जांच, SC ने खारिज की पुनर्विचार याचिका, Rahul Gandhi अवमानना मामले में बरी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से राफेल विमान सौदे में मोदी सरकार को बड़ी राहत मिली है. चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अगुवाई वाली बेंच ने राफेल मामले में दायर की गईं सभी पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं को खारिज कर दिया गया है.

14 नवंबर 2019

business news including aadhaar card bank account new rules 2:38

आधार पर पता और बैंक खाता खोलने के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

14 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:02

डायरेक्टर के कट बोलने के बाद भी एक-दूसरे में खोए रहते थे दीपिका रणवीर

14 नवंबर 2019

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट बिल 2:32

राम मंदिर निर्माण ट्रस्ट के लिए संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र में लाया जा सकता है बिल

14 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला केस 1:27

फिर फंसा सबरीमाला केस, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पलटा पिछला फैसला, अब 7 जजों की बेंच करेगी सुनवाई

14 नवंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा
India News

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावः उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक शनिवार को

7 नवंबर 2019

चुनाव कार्यक्रम
India News

झारखंड में पांच चरणों में होगा मतदान, 23 दिसंबर को आएंगे नतीजे

1 नवंबर 2019

Raghubar Das
India News

झारखंड का चुनावी गणित समझना मुश्किल, 19 साल में मिल चुके हैं 10 सीएम

1 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited