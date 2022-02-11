झारखंड: एटीएस ने दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, 15 लाख के इनामी नक्सली कमांडर रविंदर गंजू से जुड़े हैं तार

Jharkhand ATS has arrested two persons identified as Fazal Alam and Mangal Goswami in connection with sale and purchase of ammunition for hardcore Naxal and regional commander of Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) Ravinder Ganju. Ravinder is carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his arrest.— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.