Jharkhand: भाजपा को आदिवासी सीएम बर्दाश्त नहीं, झारखंड कांग्रेस का भाजपा पर आरोप

झारखंड कांग्रेस ने सीएम हेमंत सोरेन का बचाव करते हुए भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा है। कांग्रेस के कार्यकारी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बंधु तिर्की ने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा को आदिवासी मुख्यमंत्री बर्दाश्त नहीं है। किसी भी आदिवासी सीएम को उसने कार्यकाल पूरा नहीं करने दिया। उन्होंने चुनाव आयोग द्वारा राज्यपाल को भेजी गई रिपोर्ट लीक होने पर भी सवाल उठाया।

They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure: Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey pic.twitter.com/8tC0M737bW