Home ›   India News ›   You can infect with dengue, malaria, chikungunya at the same time

आपको भी हो सकता है एक साथ डेंगू, मलेरिया और चिकनगुनिया, जानिये वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:41 AM IST
You can infect with dengue, malaria, chikungunya at the same time
अगर आप खुद में डेंगू, मलेरिया या चिकनगुनिया के लक्षण महसूस कर रहे हैं तो सावधान हो जाइये। क्योंकि हालही में कुछ ऐसे केस सामने आये हैं जिनमें तीनों बीमारियां एक साथ होने का मामला सामने आया है। हालांकि ऐसे केस बहुत कम पाये जाते हैं लेकिन इसका इलाज बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है। 

जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया की रिसर्च में दो ऐसे केस सामने आय़े हैं। डॉ. मोहम्मद अब्दुल्ला ने मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए कहा कि एक केस में अगस्त 2016 में तीन साल के बच्चे का मामला सामने आया था वहीं दूसरे केस में मरीज की उम्र 21 साल थी। 

उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों मरीजों को डेंगू, मलेरिया और चिकनगुनिया तीनों ही बीमारी एक साथ हुई थीं। पिछले साल एक 55 साल के शख्स में भी तीनों बीमारियों के लक्षण दिखाई दिये थे। ऐसे केसों में नेशनल ऐक्शन प्लान की जरूरत होती है। 

आपको बता दें कि पिछले साल डेंगू और मलेरिया से दिल्ली में कई मौतें हुई थीं। वहीं चिकनगुनिया के 900 मामले सामने आये थे। 
