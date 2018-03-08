शहर चुनें

International Womens Day: फिर याद आया महिला आरक्षण का मुद्दा, कांग्रेस ने संभाला मोर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Mar 2018 12:52 PM IST
Women day Congress leaders protest outside Parliament over the women's reservation bill
महिला आरक्षण बिल एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में आ गया है। इस बार कांग्रेस की महिला संसदों ने संसद भवन के बाहर प्रदर्शन कर इस कानून को पारित करने की मांग की है। लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन ने भी संसद की कार्रवाई शुरू करने से पहले महिला सांसदों सहित देशभर की महिलाओं को अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस की बधाई दी। उन्होंने महिलाओं को बधाई भी बड़े ही शायराना अंदाज में दिया।  
उन्होंने कहा- कल को माथे पर तिलक सा रख, आज की उंगली पकड़ चल रही है वो, उज्जवल भविष्य की ओर दिग भ्रमित को विश्व दर्शन कराने। दूसरी ओर दिल्ली महिला कांग्रेस की नेताओं ने सुबह से ही संसद के बाहर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। महिला आरक्षण के मुद्दे पर महिला कांग्रेस की सुष्मिता देव ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को घेरा।

सुष्मिता ने कहा मोदी जी वैसे तो महिलाओं के अधिकारों की बहुत बातें करते हैं लेकिन महिला आरक्षण बिल पर उन्होंने चुप्पी साध रखी है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि मोदी जी सुनते नही हैं, महिला आरक्षण बिल लाइए। बेटियों को पढ़ाओ और बढ़ाओ के साथ साथ बेटी को सदन में लाने की भी हिम्मत भी कीजिए मोदी जी। 
 


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

