ओडिशा में हैरान कर देने वाला मामला, महिला को पुलिया के नीचे देना पड़ा बच्चे को जन्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ओडिशा Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 06:54 PM IST
ओडिशा
ओडिशा
ओडिशा में एक हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां एक महिला को पुलिया के नीचे बच्चे को जन्म देना पड़ा है। बता दें कि मयूरभंज के सुरबिल गांव में इस महिला का घर करीब 6 महीने पहले एक हाथी ने तोड़ दिया था। तब से इस महिला का घर नहीं बना है। 
मामले में जिला परिषद के सदस्य ने कहा कि अभी तक इस मामले में कोई सहायता या पुनर्वास नहीं दिया गया है। वहीं अतिरिक्त जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने कहा कि इस मामले में जांच करके अपराधियों को दंडित किया जाएगा। 



 

