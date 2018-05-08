#Odisha: Woman delivers baby in culvert after her house was destroyed by an elephant 6 months ago in Mayurbhanj's Surubil village. Zila Parishad Member says, 'No aid or rehabilitation has been given.' Addn'l District Magistrate says, 'Will look into it, culprits will be punished' pic.twitter.com/TjrGW2p1rd— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2018
8 मई 2018