NDA vs INDIA: नए गठबंधन का नाम 'इंडिया' कैसे पड़ा, आखिर क्यों बिखर गया था यूपीए, अब कौन सा फ्रंट कितना मजबूत?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शिवेंद्र तिवारी Updated Wed, 19 Jul 2023 03:07 PM IST
सार

NDA vs INDIA: बंगलूरू में हुई बैठक में विपक्षी दलों के महागठबंधन को नया नाम मिल गया। इसे अब INDIA यानी इंडियन नेशनल डेवलपमेंटल इंक्लूसिव अलायंस के नाम से जाना जाएगा। नाम बदलना कांग्रेस का यूपीए की छवि को दोबारा बनाने का तरीका भी हो सकता है, जिस पर भाजपा ने अक्सर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए।
 

इंडिया बनाम एनडीए - फोटो : AMAR UJALA

विस्तार
2024 के लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले देश के 26 विपक्षी दलों ने भाजपा नीत एनडीए को चुनौती देने के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। इसी पर रणनीति बनाने के लिए इन दलों द्वारा बंगलूरू में दो दिवसीय बैठक आयोजित की गई। इस जमावड़े की सबसे बड़ी हाइलाइट गठबंधन का नया नाम 'INDIA' रहा। 



गठबंधन को नाम के रूप में नई पहचान दशकों पुराने 'यूपीए' की जगह मिली है। इस बीच हमें जानना जरूरी है कि विपक्षी दलों के नया गठबंधन क्या है? इस पर राजनीतिक दलों ने क्या प्रतिक्रिया दी? यूपीए से इंडिया तक गठबंधन का सफर कैसा रहा? नाम बदलने की वजह क्या हो सकती है? 'इंडिया' बनाम 'एनडीए' में किसकी कितनी ताकत? 

INDIA: Mamata Banarjee with Rahul Gandhi - फोटो : Agency
विपक्षी दलों के नया गठबंधन क्या है?
सोमवार और मंगलवार को बंगलूरू में हुई बैठक में विपक्षी दलों के महागठबंधन को नया नाम मिल गया। इसे अब INDIA यानी इंडियन नेशनल डेवलपमेंटल इंक्लूसिव अलायंस के नाम से जाना जाएगा। हिंदी में इसे भारतीय राष्ट्रीय विकासात्मक समावेशी गठबंधन नाम दिया गया है। 26 दलों के नेता इस नाम पर सहमति बना चुके हैं। 

बैठक के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे ने एक संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान खरगे ने कहा, 'हर कोई गठबंधन के लिए एक नाम रखने पर सहमत हुआ है। पहले हमें यूपीए (संयुक्त प्रगतिशील गठबंधन) कहा जाता था। अब हमें भारतीय राष्ट्रीय विकासात्मक समावेशी गठबंधन (इंडिया) कहा जाएगा।'
