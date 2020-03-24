शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   WHO Executive Director michael ryan feels India can eradicate coronavirus like polio

WHO ने जताया भरोसा, कहा-भारत पोलियो की तरह खत्म कर सकता है कोरोना

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 24 Mar 2020 05:00 AM IST
विज्ञापन
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
दुनियाभर में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने भारत से उम्मीदें जताई है। सोमवार को डब्लूएचओ के कार्यकारी निदेशक डॉक्टर माइकल जे रेयान ने कहा कि चीन की तरह भारत बहुत बड़ी जनसंख्या वाला देश है और इसके दूरगामी परिणाम इस बात पर निर्भर करेंगे कि बड़ी जनसंख्या वाले देश इसे लेकर क्या कदम उठाते हैं। यह बहुत जरूरी है कि भारत जन स्वास्थ्य के स्तर पर आक्रामक फैसले लेना जारी रखे।
विज्ञापन
 

उन्होंने कोरोना के मामले में भारत से उम्मीद भी जताई और कहा, 'भारत ने स्मॉल पॉक्स और पोलियो के उन्मूलन में दुनिया का नेतृत्व किया। भारत में जबरदस्त क्षमता है, सभी देशों में जबरदस्त क्षमता है, जब समुदायों और नागरिक समाजों को जुटाया जाता है।
 

बता दें कि दुनियाभर में 15000 से अधिक लोगों की जान ले चुके कोरोनावायरस से 180 से अधिक देश परेशान हैं। महामारी का रूप ले चुके इस वायरस से साढ़े तीन लाख से अधिक लोग संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। वहीं भारत में फिलहाल स्थिति उतनी भयावह नहीं हुई है और भारत सरकार इसपर नियंत्रण के लिए लगातार ठोस कदम उठा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
who world health organization coronavirus covid19 coronavirus india polio small pox

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

lockdown
India News

कोरोना वायरस: अब पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन, सेना और अर्धसैनिक बल अलर्ट, राज्यों में कर्फ्यू

23 मार्च 2020

आईपीएल 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, कोरोना महामारी के बावजूद भी शुरू होगा टूर्नामेंट

23 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन में भी घरों से बाहर निकले लोग
India News

ऐसे कैसे हराएंगे कोरोना को...लॉकडाउन को मुंह चिढ़ाती दिल्ली की ये तस्वीरें

23 मार्च 2020

Jio Fiber Offers
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो का बड़ा एलान, Free में मिलेगा 10Mbps तक की स्पीड वाला इंटरनेट

23 मार्च 2020

हेमा मालिनी और धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

हेमा मालिनी को बिकिनी पहनाना चाहते थे सुभाष घई, धर्मेंद्र ने सरेआम जड़ दिया था तमाचा

23 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
HydroxyChloroquine
India News

कोरोना वायरस के उपचार में भूलकर भी न लें हाइड्रोक्सीक्लोरोक्वीन, हो सकता है हार्ट ब्लॉक!

23 मार्च 2020

शुक्र का वृष राशि में गोचर
Predictions

28 मार्च को शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन, इनके भौतिक सुखों में होगी वृद्धि, जानें आपके भाग्य में क्या होगा

23 मार्च 2020

इटली के दंपती
Dehradun

कोरोना का डर: देहरादून के होटल में रुके इटली के नागरिकों को बाहर निकाला, डीएम ऑफिस पहुंचे दंपती तो मचा हड़कंप

23 मार्च 2020

टांडा मेडिकल कॉलेज
Shimla

हिमाचल में कोरोना वायरस से पहली मौत, टांडा में भर्ती मरीज ने तोड़ा दम

23 मार्च 2020

हिमाचल सरकार
Shimla

कोरोना का असर: कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी को लेकर हिमाचल सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

23 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited