WHO ने जताया भरोसा, कहा-भारत पोलियो की तरह खत्म कर सकता है कोरोना

India like China is hugely populated&future of #COVID19 to greater extent will be determined by what happens in densely populated large countries. It is really important that India continue to take aggressive action at public health level: WHO Executive Director Dr Michael J Ryan pic.twitter.com/djDgZxt2Zj— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilized: WHO Executive Director Dr Michael J Ryan #Coronavirus https://t.co/3yyDh7CBbB— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020
