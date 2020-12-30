शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Western Railway decided to increase the frequency of 12 special trains

पश्चिम रेलवे ने 12 स्पेशल ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाने का लिया फैसला 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 11:49 PM IST
Western Railway
Western Railway

पश्चिम रेलवे ने यात्रियों की सुविधा और मांग के मद्देनजर कुछ ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया है। पश्चिम रेलवे के मुताबिक, 12 स्पेशल ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाए जाएंगे, जबकि जोधपुर-चेन्नई-इगमोर ट्रेन कुछ पश्चिम रेलवे के स्टेशनों से होकर गुजरेगी। 
यह फैसला ऐसे समय पर लिया गया है जब कोरोना वायरस के कारण अधिकतर ट्रेनें नहीं चल रही हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद से यात्रियों को तमाम दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसी के मद्देनजर रेलवे ने ये फैसला लिया है। 

इन 12 स्पेशल ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाने से यात्रियों की खासी राहत मिलेगी। 
 

india news national western railway indian railways railway news

