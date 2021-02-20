शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal TMC activists block BJP's Parivartan Yatra attacked by throwing bombs

भाजपा की परिवर्तन यात्रा के दौरान फेंके गए बम, तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता पर आरोप

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, परगना Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Sat, 20 Feb 2021 11:25 PM IST
परगना जिले के स्थानीय भाजपा नेता
परगना जिले के स्थानीय भाजपा नेता - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के बशीरहाट में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बम फेंका और भाजपा की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' रैली पर हमला किया। भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता का कहना है, "यात्रा के दौरान टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने हम पर हमला किया। भाजपा के एक कार्यकर्ता को चोटें आई हैं।"

हमले को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा प्रमुख दिलीप घोष ने पत्रकारों से बातचीत में कहा, 'उत्तर 24 परगना के बशीरहाट के मिनखा में आयोजित परिवर्तन यात्रा में आज टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बमों से हमला किया। लोगों के मन में आतंक पैदा करने के लिए यह एक सुनियोजित हमला था। पशिम बंगाग के लोग सही समय पर अपने जनादेश में शामिल होंगे।'  
 

भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता का कहना है, "यात्रा के दौरान टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने हम पर हमला किया। भाजपा के एक कार्यकर्ता को चोटें आई हैं।" एक टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता ने यह आरोप लगाते हुए कहा, "भाजपा के गुंडों ने एक दूध की वैन पर भी हमला किया।" 

 

 

