भाजपा की परिवर्तन यात्रा के दौरान फेंके गए बम, तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता पर आरोप

पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना जिले के बशीरहाट में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बम फेंका और भाजपा की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' रैली पर हमला किया। भाजपा के एक स्थानीय नेता का कहना है, "यात्रा के दौरान टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने हम पर हमला किया। भाजपा के एक कार्यकर्ता को चोटें आई हैं।"

West Bengal: TMC workers allegedly hurled bombs & attacked BJP's 'Paribartan Yatra' in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas. "TMC workers attacked us during the yatra. A BJP worker has sustained injuries," a local BJP leader says. pic.twitter.com/Aeiv0hF50h

TMC workers attacked & hurled bombs today at Poriborton Yatra held at Minakha, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas. An orchestrated & planned attack to create terror in people's mind. People of Paschim Banga will put in their mandate at the right time: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh