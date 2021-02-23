शहर चुनें

पश्चिम बंगाल: पुलिस को बीरभूम जिले में मिले चार देशी बम, जांच जारी

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बीरभूम Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Tue, 23 Feb 2021 01:18 PM IST
बंगाल पुलिस को चार देशी बम मिले हैं
बंगाल पुलिस को चार देशी बम मिले हैं - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस को बीरभूम जिले के सिऊरी में चार क्रूड (देशी) बम मिले हैं। इसकी जांच चल रही है। मामले के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी का इंतजार है।
west bengal police crude bomb

