शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   west bengal panchayat elections: ruling TMC MP derek o brien reminds 28 year old history of violence

बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव हिंसा के बचाव में सत्ताधारी सांसद ने याद दिलाया 28 साल पुराना इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 03:09 PM IST
डेरेक ओ ब्रायन
डेरेक ओ ब्रायन
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में आज जारी पंचायत चुनावों में हिंसा की कई वारदातें सामने आ चुकी हैं। 20 जिलों में हो रहे चुनाव में हिंसा की अलग अलग घटनाओं में 6 लोग अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। इन हिंसक घटनाओं के मद्देनजर सरकार पर सवाल उठाए जा रहे हैं। इस बीच सत्ताधारी तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद डेरेक ऑब्रायन ने पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव में हिंसक घटनाओं का इतिहास याद दिलाते हुए आज की हिंसा को मामूली करार दिया है। 
डेरेक ओब्रायन ने सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव के 'नवजात' विशेषज्ञ को बता दूं कि राज्य के पंचायत चुनाव का अपना इतिहास रहा है। 1990 में सीपीआई(एम) के शासनकाल में 400 लोगों मारे गए और 2003 में 40 लोगों की मौत हुई थी। हर मौत दुखद है। लेकिन पहले की तुलना में अब हालात सामान्य के करीब हैं। सिर्फ कुछ दर्जन घटनाएं हुई हैं। सिर्फ 58000 बूथ में से 40 पर। आप प्रतिशत बताएं।' 
 

ओब्रायन ने आज की वारदातों को बहुत कम बताया और इन घटनाओं के लिए सीपीआई (एम) और बीजेपी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'सीपीआई (एम) और बीजेपी चुनाव जीतने के लिे इतनी उतावली हैं कि उन्होंने माओवादियों के साथ साठगांठ कर तृणमूल के तीन कार्यकर्ताओं की अलग अलग वारदातों में हत्या कर दी। जानबूझकर हिंसा भड़काई जा रही है। क्या ये लोकतंत्र है? 
 

 

RELATED

west bengal tmc panchayat elections derek o brien

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

'मेहंदी क्वीन' वीना नागड़ा का श्रीदेवी पर बयान, करवाचौथ पर पहली बार मेहंदी लगवाते समय हुआ था ये...'

14 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

नई नवेली दुल्हन सोनम को आई पति की याद, खुलेआम लिख दिया कुछ ऐसा आनंद को देना पड़ गया जवाब

14 मई 2018

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक
Bollywood

2016 में हुए सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर बनने जा रही है फिल्म, ये एक्टर बनेगा आर्मी ऑफीसर

14 मई 2018

Kartik Aryan
Bollywood

इस टॉप एक्टर से कार्तिक आर्यन ने चुटकियों में छीना बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट, एक वीडियो ने किया खुलासा

14 मई 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

VIDEO: अमिताभ बच्चन ने 'जलसा' के बाहर हजारों फैंस के सामने लगाए ठुमके, पहली बार दिखा ऐसा नजारा

14 मई 2018

Himesh and Sonam
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के ये कपल इस जगह मना रहे हनीमून, किसी ने की चुपके से शादी तो किसी ने खर्च किए करोड़ों

14 मई 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar Film Chandni Bar Sequel To Finally Go On Floors this year
Bollywood

एक बार फिर खुलेगा 'चांदनी बार', 17 साल पहले इस एक्ट्रेस को दिला चुका है नेशनल अवार्ड

14 मई 2018

रेखा
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर के रिसेप्शन में रेखा का कातिलाना डांस नहीं देखा होगा, एक हफ्ते बाद सामने आया वीडियो

14 मई 2018

girl with suitcase
Weird Stories

दो करोड़ रुपए में भी ब्रेकअप के लिए नहीं तैयार हुई गर्लफ्रेंड, कर डाली इतने पैसों की डिमांड

14 मई 2018

शिल्पा शिंदे और सुनील ग्रोवर
Bollywood

सुनील ग्रोवर के साथ 'भाबी जी' ने दिखाया ऐसा रोमांटिक अंदाज, चंद पलों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो

14 मई 2018

Most Read

Manmohan Singh writes to President asking him to caution PM from using intimidating language
India News

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने पीएम मोदी की भाषा पर जताया ऐतराज, लिखी राष्ट्रपति को चिट्ठी

मनमोहन सिंह ने राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखकर उनसे पीएम मोदी की भाषा को लेकर शिकायत करते हुए एक पत्र लिखा है।

14 मई 2018

Karnataka elections: five possibilities were formed between three parties
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव: आने वाले नतीजों से पहले इन 3 पार्टियों के बीच बन रहीं ये 5 संभावनाएं

14 मई 2018

Mallikarjun Kharge Said on Siddaramaiah comment, high command will decide on it
India News

सिद्धारमैया के बयान पर चढ़ा कर्नाटक का सियासी पारा, खड़गे बोले- आखिरी फैसला पार्टी का होगा

14 मई 2018

Arun Jaitley underwent Renal Transplant surgery at AIIMS
India News

एम्स में हुआ अरुण जेटली का सफल 'किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट', हालत खतरे से बाहर

14 मई 2018

एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव: आखिर वो क्या बात है जो एचडी देवगौड़ा को किंगमेकर और किंग दोनों बनाती है

14 मई 2018

Storms and squalls expected to continue in north and northwest regions
India News

रहें सावधान: मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी आज भी कहर बरपा सकती है आंधी

14 मई 2018

namaz
India News

अब घर भी बनेंगे 'शरीया' के मुताबिक, धार्मिक मान्यताओं का रखा जाएगा पूरा ख्याल

14 मई 2018

बसपा-सपा गठबंधन
India News

बसपा-सपा के गठबंधन के लिए परीक्षा की घड़ी है कर्नाटक चुनाव, पड़ सकता है यह असर

14 मई 2018

BJP meeting on the completion of 4 years of Modi government
India News

मोदी सरकार के 4 साल पूरे होने पर BJP की बैठक, पार्टी ने दिया 48 साल बनाम 48 महीने का नारा

14 मई 2018

मोनीजा हाशमी
India News

फैज की बेटी को पहले मेहमान बनाकर बुलाया फिर बोलने भी नहीं दिया

14 मई 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने दिया आरएसएस पर विवादित बयान

मध्यप्रदेश के कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता मानक अग्रवाल ने आरएसएस पर बहुत गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए मध्यप्रदेश में बढ़ती रेप की घटनाओं के लिए बीजेपी और आरएसएस के लोगों को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

14 मई 2018

arvind kejriwal 0:51

VIDEO : केजरीवाल ने कहा, औकात में रहो नहीं तो पड़ेंगे जूते

14 मई 2018

आंधी 1:40

मौत की आंधी, देखिए तूफान ने कहां-कहां मचाया कोहराम

13 मई 2018

रोहित शेखर तिवारी 1:49

एनडी तिवारी के बेटे को मिली चांद सी दुल्हन, देखिए शादी का EXCLUSIVE वीडियो

13 मई 2018

आंधी तूफान 1:28

फिर लौटा तूफान, छा गया ‘किलविश’ वाला अंधेरा

13 मई 2018

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में पंचायत चुनाव कल, सुबह 7 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान

13 मई 2018

BJP accuses TMC of threatening state election commissioner is not true
India News

भाजपा ने TMC पर लगाया हत्या की धमकी का आरोप, बंगाल चुनाव आयुक्त बोले- ये सच नहीं

8 मई 2018

bjp
India News

भाजपा ने पंचायत चुनाव में उतारे रिकार्ड मुस्लिम उम्मीदवार

6 मई 2018

पश्चिम बंगाल
India News

भाजपा का आरोप- टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने बीजेपी वर्कर्स को पीटा, हाथ-पैर तोड़े

5 मई 2018

Congress gives support to CPI (M) in Maheshtala by election in west Bengal
India News

प. बंगाल के महेशतला उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस ने माकपा को दिया समर्थन

3 मई 2018

election commission
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में 14 मई को एक ही चरण में होंगे पंचायत चुनाव

27 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.