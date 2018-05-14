To all 'newborn' experts on Bengal #PanchayatElections in State have a history. 400 killed in poll violence in 1990s in CPIM rule. 2003: 40 dead.Every death is a tragedy. Now closer to normal than earlier times.Yes, few dozen incidents. Say,40 out of 58000 booths. What's %age ?— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) 14 May 2018
CPI(M) and BJP are now so desperate that they are even ganging up with Maoists to kill/shoot/stab three Trinamool workers in different incidents in #Bengal today. Deliberately trying to foment trouble. Is this democracy? #PanchayatElection— Derek O'Brien (@derekobrienmp) 14 May 2018
मनमोहन सिंह ने राष्ट्रपति को पत्र लिखकर उनसे पीएम मोदी की भाषा को लेकर शिकायत करते हुए एक पत्र लिखा है।
14 मई 2018