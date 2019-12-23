बंगाल: दीक्षांत समारोह में पहुंचे राज्यपाल धनखड़, लगे भाजपा कार्यकर्ता वापस जाओ के नारे

#WATCH West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shown black flags and posters of 'BJP activist Mr Jagdeep Dhankar Go back' by students on his arrival at Jadavpur University for the convocation ceremony. pic.twitter.com/PLlPJlabAU— ANI (@ANI) 23 December 2019
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 के रुझानों में भाजपा पिछड़ती दिख रही है। ऐसे में भाजपा की तरफ से ये कहा जा रहा है कि अभी भी वक्त बाकी है तो दूसरी तरफ जेएमएम अपनी जीत का जश्न मना रहा है।
23 दिसंबर 2019