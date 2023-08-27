West Bengal: सिलीगुड़ी की घटना पर राज्यपाल आनंद बोस ने जताया दुख, बोले- कन्या के बिना नहीं हो सकती कन्याश्री

पश्चिम बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी में एक नाबालिग लड़की के साथ कथित तौर पर दुष्कर्म और फिर उसकी हत्या करने का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। घटना को लेकर रविवार को राज्यपाल सीवी आनंद बोस ने कहा कि ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए था। यह बहुत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। उन्होंने कहा, कन्याश्री योजना के बारे में गर्व करते हैं लेकिन कन्या के बिना कन्याश्री नहीं हो सकती। जब तक समाज एक लड़की के जीवन की रक्षा नहीं कर सकता, तब तक इसलिए बड़े दावे करने का क्या मतलब है?

#WATCH | On the alleged rape and murder case of a minor girl in Siliguri, West Bengal Governor Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "This should not have happened...This is very unfortunate... I boasted about the 'Kanyashree' programme. There cannot be Kanyashree without 'Kanya's'… pic.twitter.com/8seowuRULL