ममता बनर्जी ने फिर किया एनआरसी का विरोध, कहा- इससे बंगाल की शांति हो जाएगी नष्ट

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: It is our democratic right to live in our nation, when we are casting our votes here. Bengal is a place of peace and the NRC will destroy that peace, I strongly oppose this. Our government was with you, and will be with you forever. https://t.co/K1zwb4RNrl— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019
हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सोमवार को वोट डाले गए. चुनाव के नतीजे 24 अक्टूबर को आएंगे, लेकिन उससे पहले एग्जिट पोल में भाजपा को प्रचंड बहुमत मिल रहा। देखिए रिपोर्ट
21 अक्टूबर 2019