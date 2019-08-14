शहर चुनें

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asked whereabouts of three former chief ministers of Jammu Kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर मुद्दे पर ममता बनर्जी ने किया सवाल, 'कहां हैं राज्य के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री?'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 09:57 PM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के फैसला का एक ओर जहां कई विपक्षी दलों ने समर्थन किया है, वहीं कई दल ऐसे भी हैं जो इससे खुश नहीं हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इस पर कहा, 'मैं अनुच्छेद 370 के बारे में ज्यादा बात नहीं करना चाहती हूं लेकिन इसे हटाने का तरीका गलत था। क्या मुझे यह जानने का अधिकार नहीं है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कहां हैं? उन्हें भी जनता ने चुना था।'
बनर्जी ने आगे कहा, 'पिछले 8-10 दिन से, देश में किसी को नहीं पता है कि वे (जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री) कहां हैं। अगर आज में यह सवाल पूछती हूं तो क्या मुझे सीबीआई या ईडी हिरासत में ले लेगी? मैं अब भी यह मानती हूं कि सभी पार्टियों के साथ चर्चा कर इसका शांतिपूर्ण समाधान निकाला जा सकता है।'



तृणमूल कांग्रेस की मुखिया ने कहा, 'यह सब होने से एक दिन पहले, एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने मुझे फोन किया और कहा कि हम बहुत डरे हुए हैं, यदि हमारे सामने कोई दिक्कत आती है तो क्या आप हमारे साथ खड़ी होंगी? यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि मैं उनके साथ नहीं खड़ी हो सकी। भले ही शारीरिक रूप से नहीं लेकिन मानसिक रूप से हम उनके साथ हैं।'


 
mamata banerjee west bengal jammu and kashmir article 370
