जम्मू-कश्मीर मुद्दे पर ममता बनर्जी ने किया सवाल, 'कहां हैं राज्य के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री?'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: I don't want to discuss much about #Article370 but the process of scrapping was wrong. Don't I have the right to know the whereabouts of three former Chief Ministers of J&K? They were elected by the people. pic.twitter.com/6L8sM3wOqT — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Since the last 8-10 days, no one in the country knows where they (CMs) are? If I ask this question today, will I be arrested by CBI or ED? I still believe peaceful negotiation could have been done by discussing the issue with all the parties. https://t.co/sLN0sNp3vk — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

M. Banerjee: A day before everything happened,one of the former CMs called me saying,'we are very scared,will you stand with us if we face any trouble?' It's unfortunate that I couldn't stand in solidarity with them. Though not physically, our mind is always with them.#Article370 pic.twitter.com/R0vO7WUK5s — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाए जाने के फैसला का एक ओर जहां कई विपक्षी दलों ने समर्थन किया है, वहीं कई दल ऐसे भी हैं जो इससे खुश नहीं हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने इस पर कहा, 'मैं अनुच्छेद 370 के बारे में ज्यादा बात नहीं करना चाहती हूं लेकिन इसे हटाने का तरीका गलत था। क्या मुझे यह जानने का अधिकार नहीं है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कहां हैं? उन्हें भी जनता ने चुना था।'बनर्जी ने आगे कहा, 'पिछले 8-10 दिन से, देश में किसी को नहीं पता है कि वे (जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री) कहां हैं। अगर आज में यह सवाल पूछती हूं तो क्या मुझे सीबीआई या ईडी हिरासत में ले लेगी? मैं अब भी यह मानती हूं कि सभी पार्टियों के साथ चर्चा कर इसका शांतिपूर्ण समाधान निकाला जा सकता है।'तृणमूल कांग्रेस की मुखिया ने कहा, 'यह सब होने से एक दिन पहले, एक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने मुझे फोन किया और कहा कि हम बहुत डरे हुए हैं, यदि हमारे सामने कोई दिक्कत आती है तो क्या आप हमारे साथ खड़ी होंगी? यह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि मैं उनके साथ नहीं खड़ी हो सकी। भले ही शारीरिक रूप से नहीं लेकिन मानसिक रूप से हम उनके साथ हैं।'