पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह पर हमला, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं पर आरोप

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh's car was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers near Shyamnagar Railway Station, North 24 Parganas. Arjun Singh says,"They were trying to capture our party office. When I went to check, my car was vandalised. Police was also at the spot." pic.twitter.com/E0mSV1qrpd— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019
एयर एशिया के विमान आई5-778 को गोवा हवाईअड्डे से रविवार सुबह आठ बजकर 25 मिनट पर उड़ान भरनी थी। तभी एयर ट्रैफिक कंट्रोल को पता चला कि रनवे पर एक कुत्ता आ गया है। अधिकारियों ने तुरंत इस बात की सूचना पायलट को दी।
1 सितंबर 2019