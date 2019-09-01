शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh's car was allegedly vandalised by TMC workers

पश्चिम बंगाल: भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह पर हमला, टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं पर आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 01:48 PM IST
अर्जुन सिंह की कार में तोड़फोड़
अर्जुन सिंह की कार में तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल के उत्तर 24 परगना के श्यामनगर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह की कार में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कथित रुप से तोड़फोड़ की। सांसद के मुताबिक, वे (तृणमूल कार्यकर्ता) हमारे पार्टी कार्यालय पर कब्जा करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। जब मैं जांच करने के लिए वहां पहुंचा तो मेरी कार में तोड़फोड़ की गई। पुलिस भी मौके पर थी। कुछ दिनों पहले भी अर्जुन सिंह के घर पर हमला हुआ था। 
बता दें कि अर्जुन सिंह पहले टीएमसी नेता थे। वह 14 मार्च 2019 को भाजपा में शामिल हुए थे। भाजपा ने इन्हें बैरकपुर लोकसभा सीट से दिनेश त्रिवेदी के खिलाफ उतारा था। बैरकपुर में हिंदी भाषी लोगों का वर्चस्व है। अर्जुन सिंह ने कड़े मुकाबले में त्रिवेदी को 14,857 वोटों से हराया था। 
west bengal kolkata north parganas 24 bjp arjun singh berakpur tmc पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा उत्तर 24 परगना टीएमसी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

