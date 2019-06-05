शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   West Bengal : Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh Joined BJP but denied to speak on her citizenship

भाजपा में शामिल हुईं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष, नागरिकता के सवाल पर साधी चुप्पी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 05 Jun 2019 07:19 PM IST
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष
भाजपा की सदस्यता लेतीं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष ने आज कोलकाता में भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता ले ली। अंजू घोष पश्चिम बंगाल के भाजपा अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष की मौजूदगी में भाजपा में शामिल हुईं। वहीं, जब उनसे उनकी वर्तमान नागरिकता के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने इस पर बोलने से इनकार कर दिया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में परिसीमन की सुगबुगाहट, गृह मंत्री शाह ने की अहम बैठक, उमर ने जताया विरोध

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस ने किया यौन शोषण का खुलासा, रोल के लिए डायरेक्टर ने की डिमांड- 'अगर मेरे साथ...'

5 जून 2019

shalu shamu
shalu shamu
shalu shamu
shalu shamu
Bollywood

एक और एक्ट्रेस ने किया यौन शोषण का खुलासा, रोल के लिए डायरेक्टर ने की डिमांड- 'अगर मेरे साथ...'

5 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप दिलाने वाले 15 लड़ाकों के ये हैं खास हथियार

5 जून 2019

विश्व कप के लिए घोषित टीम इंडिया
rohit sharma 100
शिखर धवन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: टीम इंडिया को विश्व कप दिलाने वाले 15 लड़ाकों के ये हैं खास हथियार

5 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
cloudburst in almora 52 family affected dm emotional after hear victim kid talk
Dehradun

बादल फटने से बह गया घर, बच्चे की बातें सुन भावुक हो गए डीएम, ऐसा क्या कहा उसने पढ़ें...

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

प्रियंका के बाद ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं टाइगर की गर्लफ्रेंड, यूजर बोले- 'कोई कपड़े तो दान कर दो'

5 जून 2019

disha patani, tiger shroff
disha patani, tiger shroff
disha patani, tiger shroff
disha patani, tiger shroff
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बाद ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं टाइगर की गर्लफ्रेंड, यूजर बोले- 'कोई कपड़े तो दान कर दो'

5 जून 2019

Bollywood

जाह्नवी से बॉबी देओल तक, सलमान-कटरीना की 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़े ये सितारे

5 जून 2019

bharat special screening
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood

जाह्नवी से बॉबी देओल तक, सलमान-कटरीना की 'भारत' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग में उमड़े ये सितारे

5 जून 2019

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
Astrology

पारिवार में सुख, समृद्धि और समन्वय के लिए करवाएं — अखंड रामायण पाठ
विज्ञापन
west bengal bjp anju ghosh bangladeshi actress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

5 जून 2019

World Environment Day 2019 5 everyday items damaging environment daily
Lifestyle

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस 2019: इन सामानों को रोजाना इस्तेमाल करके आप बिगाड़ रहे हैं पर्यावरण की स्थिति

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
RERA ACT
Property

बिल्डर के खिलाफ रेरा को बड़ा हथियार मानते हैं 70 फीसदी मकान खरीदार

5 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Opinion

World Environment Day 2019: हवा-मिट्टी-पानी पर कब होंगे चुनाव

5 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

तीन सालों में स्कूलों ने अभिभावकों से वसूले अतिरिक्त 200 करोड़

5 जून 2019

ajit doval
India News

आतंकवाद, उग्रवाद, हाईजैकर्स का एक इलाज, अजीत डोभाल

4 जून 2019

Delhi Election
India News

अब तक सबसे महंगा साबित हुआ 17वीं लोकसभा का चुनाव, 70,000 करोड़ खर्च 

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राष्ट्रपति भवन ने बताया, पीएम के शपथ ग्रहण में वीवीआईपी सेक्शन में आमंत्रित थे शरद पवार

प्रधानमंत्री के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शरद पवार को पांचवी पंक्ति में सीट दिए जाने के चलते समारोह में न आने के विवाद के बाद राष्ट्रपति भवन ने स्पष्ट किया है कि पवार को वीवीआईपी भाग में आमंत्रित किया गया था।

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (फाइल)
India News

मुंबई से पुणे, नासिक और वडोदरा के बीच अगले हफ्ते वंदे भारत जैसी ट्रेनें चलेंगी

5 जून 2019

भाजपा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर में गृह मंत्रालय का ये मास्टर स्ट्रोक बनवा सकता है भाजपा सरकार

5 जून 2019

monsoon
India News

रिमझिम की आहटः अगले 48 घंटों में केरल में दस्तक दे सकता है मानसून

5 जून 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस के आत्ममंथन में चल रही हैं ये तीन बातें, संसद में मोदी को घेरने के लिए बन रही खास रणनीति...

5 जून 2019

असम पुलिस बरामद किया गांजा
India News

590 किलो गांजा जब्त करने के बाद असम पुलिस का ट्वीट, 'घबराइए मत, हमें मिल गया है'

5 जून 2019

सिद्धारमैया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सिद्धारमैया का भाजपा पर हमला, बड़ी-बड़ी बातें, कर्नाटक से दलित सांसद को मंत्री नहीं बनाते

5 जून 2019

सिंचाई के अभाव में पीली पड़ रही धान की नर्सरी (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
India News

शरद पवार के गढ़ बारामती को मिलने वाला सिंचाई जल कम कर सकती है महाराष्ट्र सरकार

5 जून 2019

एमके स्टालिन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

द्रमुक का केंद्र सरकार को अलगा सुझाव, 'सभी कार्यालयों में आधिकारिक भाषा बनाई जाए तमिल'

5 जून 2019

साबरमती नदी
India News

देश की सबसे प्रदूषित नदियों में से एक साबरमती नदी को साफ करने का अभियान शुरू

5 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

चटोरी गलियां EPISODE 21: इस बार चखिए जायकेदार ‘कचौड़ी’, 65 साल से दिल्लीवालों की जुबान पर छाया स्वाद

चटोरी गलियां के आज के हमारे इस खास एपीसोड में हम आपको लेकर चलेंगे दिल्ली के सिविल लाइन्स में। सिविल लाइन्स में लुडलो कैसल स्कूल के सामने फतेह चंद की कचौरी वाला नाम से एक दुकान है। 65 साल पुरानी इस दुकान में आपको मिलेगी स्वादिष्ट कचौरी।

5 जून 2019

नीट 2:42

NEET EXAM: आगरा के अनुराग गौतम ने पाई यूपी में पांचवीं रैक

5 जून 2019

चार धाम 3:06

जानिए चार धाम यात्रा का महत्व, सफर के दौरान इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

5 जून 2019

ऋतिक रोशन, काबिल 1:06

लौट आया फिल्म इंडस्ट्री का ‘काबिल’ कलाकार, चीन गए थे फिल्म प्रमोशन के लिए

5 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव 1:51

अखिलेश यादव का मायावती और गठबंधन पर बयान, कहा मेरी भावनाएं अब भी वही हैं

5 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक झेलने वाला शहर है मुंबई, दिल्ली चौथे नंबर पर

5 जून 2019

AN-32 विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

लापता एएन-32 विमान का नहीं मिला सुराग, इन वजहों से ढूंढना हो रहा मुश्किल

5 जून 2019

Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek, Aparna sen
India News

टीएमसी नेता की हत्या के बाद तनाव, ममता के भतीजे ने कहा- 'जय श्रीराम' की टीआरपी गिरी

5 जून 2019

मीरवाइज उमर फारूक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मीरवाइज को उम्मीद, जम्मू-कश्मीर की राजनीतिक समस्याओं के लिए कदम उठाएगी भाजपा

5 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

स्वस्थ होने के बावजूद भारतीयों पर बेअसर हो रही हैं एंटीबायोटिक दवाएं

5 जून 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मिशन कश्मीर : बड़ी तैयारी में अमित शाह, घाटी में 10 मोस्ट वॉन्टेड आतंकियों की सूची फाइनल

5 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.