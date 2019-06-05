भाजपा में शामिल हुईं बांग्लादेशी अभिनेत्री अंजू घोष, नागरिकता के सवाल पर साधी चुप्पी

West Bengal: Bangladeshi Actress Anju Ghosh joined BJP in presence of state party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata, earlier today. When she was asked about her present citizenship, she denied to speak. pic.twitter.com/QfH3TaLP8b— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2019
5 जून 2019