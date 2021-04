बंगाल: 'संस्कार' के बहाने स्मृति का ममता पर हमला, कहा- मोदी जी बुलाते हैं दीदी, लेकिन वह दे रहीं गालियां

I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi Ji & Amit Shah Ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms: Union Minister Smriti Irani (14.04) https://t.co/QFPJXHXIj6 pic.twitter.com/Zym7glx2PR