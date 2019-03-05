शहर चुनें

भाजपा की वेबसाइट हैक, सर्च करने पर दिख रहे हैं अभद्र शब्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 11:36 AM IST
bjp website
bjp website - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट (http://www.bjp.org/) हैक कर ली गई है। वेबसाइट पर अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। हालांकि, अभी तक भाजपा की तरफ से कोई बयान नहीं आया है।
bjp
bjp website
India News

भाजपा की वेबसाइट हैक, सर्च करने पर दिखे अभद्र शब्द

5 मार्च 2019

अफजल गुरू का बेटा गालिब
India News

अफजल गुरु के बेटे का बना आधार कार्ड, कहा- गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं

5 मार्च 2019

वाणिज्य सचिव अनूप वाधवान
India News

जानें क्या है जीएसपी कार्यक्रम, अमेरिका की धमकी पर भारत ने दिया यह जवाब

5 मार्च 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह
India News

दिग्विजय सिंह ने पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को कहा 'दुर्घटना', पीएम मोदी से पूछे कई सवाल

5 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-केशुभाई पटेल
India News

पीएम मोदी ने गुजरात के पूर्व सीएम केशुभाई पटेल के पांव छुए, लिया आशीर्वाद

5 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या: मामला मध्यस्थता को सौंपा जाए या नहीं आज तय करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

5 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

जैन समुदाय चाहता है ज्यादा बच्चे, युवा जोड़ों को दिया नारा- हम दो हमारे तीन

5 मार्च 2019

modi-shah
India News

चुनावी हलचल: भाजपा की नॉनस्टॉप रैलियां, पीएम मोदी गुजरात और मध्यप्रदेश में तो अमित शाह झारखंड में

5 मार्च 2019

सुनील लांबा
India News

नौसेनाध्यक्ष सुनील लांबा ने कहा- समुद्र के रास्ते भी आतंकी कर सकते हैं हमला

5 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका-राहुल गांधी
India News

गठबंधन: सपा-बसपा का दो की जगह नौ का फार्मूला भी कांग्रेस ने किया खारिज

5 मार्च 2019

त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, 2 आतंकी ढेर

त्राल में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया। सोमवार शाम से सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी थी। इससे पहले हंदवाड़ा में तीन दिन तक चले एनकाउंटर में भी दो आतंकी मार गिराए गए थे। हालांकि हमारे 5 जवान इसमें शहीद हो गए थे।

5 मार्च 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:14

रक्षामंत्री ने इस तरह दिया शहीदों की माताओं को सम्मान, हर जगह हो रही चर्चा

5 मार्च 2019

मारुति 1:59

जानिए क्यों बाकी कारों के मुकाबले मारुति सुजुकी जिप्सी सेना की चहेती है

4 मार्च 2019

concept pic 2:31

तो क्या मतदाता के मिजाज को बदलता है फेसबुक!

4 मार्च 2019

concept pic 2:31

जब अटल ने कांग्रेसी नेता को दिया जवाब, अकेला चना आंख फोड़ सकता है...

4 मार्च 2019

Air Strike
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, हमले से पहले जैश के आतंकी कैंप में करीब 300 मोबाइल थे सक्रिय

4 मार्च 2019

Mahasangram 2019 in Sitapur
India News

महासंग्राम 2019: यूपी के सीतापुर पहुंचा चुनावी रथ, रोजगार-भ्रष्टाचार समेत इन मुद्दों पर बोले लोग

5 मार्च 2019

Dhananjay Kumar
India News

चार बार के सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री धनंजय कुमार का निधन

5 मार्च 2019

एयर इंडिया
India News

बचा खाना चुराने पर एयर इंडिया के चार कर्मियों को किया गया निलंबित

5 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री को लेकर राहुल का पीएम पर निशाना, पूछा- क्या आपको बिलकुल शर्म नहीं आती

4 मार्च 2019

वायु सेना प्रमुख
India News

अगर हमने जंगल में बम गिराए तो पाकिस्तान ने जवाब क्यों दिया: वायु सेना प्रमुख

4 मार्च 2019

