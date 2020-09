मौसम अपडेट: बंगलूरू के कई इलाकों में अगले 24 घंटे में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान

Widespread light to moderate rains at most places & very heavy rains at isolated places likely over Bidar, Kalburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppala, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Gadag, Dharwad, Vijayapura & Bellary districts for next 24 hours (valid till 8.30 am, 19th September): KSNDMC https://t.co/cEV8bdcRJc