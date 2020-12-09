शहर चुनें
Weather in India Live Updates: Dense Fog in Delhi UP Bihar Haryana, cold increases in northern India

Live

मैदानी इलाकों में बढ़ी ठंड, कोहरे की चादर में लिपटे दिल्ली-यूपी समेत ये राज्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 08:10 AM IST
Weather in India Live Updates: Dense Fog in Delhi UP Bihar Haryana, cold increases in northern India
दिल्ली में कोहरा - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

देश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में अब ठंड बढ़ने लगी है। इस दौरान पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी भी मैदानी इलाकों में ठंड सितम बढ़ा रही है। दूसरी तरफ, दक्षिणी राज्यों में बारिश का मौसन बन रहा है। भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग ने कहा कि दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, चंडीगढ़ और हरियाणा के अधिकांश हिस्सों में बुधवार सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, असम और मेघालय में भी कोहरे की चपेट में रहे। बिहार और पश्चिम बंगाल के भी कुछ हिस्से कोहरे की चपेट में आए। तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है। यहां पढ़ें मौसम से जुड़े सभी अपडेट्स:
लाइव अपडेट

08:08 AM, 09-Dec-2020

दिल्ली में घना कोहरा छाया

राजधानी दिल्ली में सुबह के समय कई इलाकों में घना कोहरा देखने को मिला। मौसम विभाग ने बताया कि आज पूरे दिन दिल्ली में 'मध्यम कोहरा' रहने वाला है। 
 
 
india news national weather forecast snowfall
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

