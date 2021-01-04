हम नहीं चाहते लोगों से सहानुभूति पाने के लिए ममता बनर्जी की हत्या हो: सांसद अर्जुन सिंह

If Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive of being murdered, she must write a letter to the Prime Minister & get Central agency security cover. We don't want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/B7elEhhvA2— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021
