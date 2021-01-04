शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   We don't want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

हम नहीं चाहते लोगों से सहानुभूति पाने के लिए ममता बनर्जी की हत्या हो: सांसद अर्जुन सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 04 Jan 2021 03:13 AM IST
सांसद अर्जुन सिंह
सांसद अर्जुन सिंह - फोटो : ani

पश्चिम बंगाल में विधानसभा चुनाव की घंटी बजने ही वाली है। इस दौरान भाजपा और टीएमसी में जोरदार टक्कर देखी जा रही है। वहीं ममता बनर्जी और अमित शाह ने बंगाल में रोड शो भी किए। साथ ही ममता बनर्जी ने अपनी जान को खतरा भी बताया।
पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा सांसद अर्जुन सिंह ने कहा कि अगर ममता बनर्जी हत्या किए जाने से आशंकित हैं, तो उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र लिखना होगा और केंद्रीय एजेंसी सुरक्षा कवर प्राप्त करना होगा। हम नहीं चाहते कि उनके भतीजे की बंगाल के लोगों से सहानुभूति पाने के लिए उनकी हत्या हो।

 

