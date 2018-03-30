शहर चुनें

39 भारतीयों के शव लाने 1 अप्रैल को इराक जाएंगे वीके सिंह, ISIS ने की थी हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 11:48 AM IST
वी के सिंह
वी के सिंह
आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस द्वारा मारे गए 39 भारतीयों के शवों को लाने के लिए विदेश राज्य मंत्री वी के सिंह रविवार को इराक के लिए रवाना होंगे। इराक में 39 भारतीयों के मारे जाने जानकारी मिलने के बाद मृतकों के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। 
 


जानकारी के मुताबिक 1 अप्रैल को वह रवाना होंगे और वहां के कानूनी नियमों को पूरा करके भारतीयों के अवशेषों के संग वापस लौटेंगे। 20 मार्च को विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने राज्यसभा में जानकारी दी थी कि इराक में लापता हुए 39 भारतीयों की हत्या आतंकी संगठन द्वारा की जा चुकी है। तभी से शवों को भारत लाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जा चुकी है। वी के सिंह ने आशंका जताई थी कि शवों को भारत लाने में दो हफ्तों का समय लगेगा। 

मृतकों के परिवार वालों ने विदेश मंत्रालय के रवैये पर नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार हमें गुमराह करती रही, जबकि हत्या की जानकारी सरकार को पहले हो चुकी थी। इराक में हुई फोरेंसिक जांच के मुताबिक हत्या 1 साल पहले हुई थी और उनके शवों को एक पहाड़ी में दफना दिया गया था। डीएनए टेस्ट के बाद भारतीयों की पुष्टि हो पाई थी। सुषमा स्वराज ने सदन में कहा था कि बिना सबूत के किसी को भी मृत घोषित करना पाप है और मैं यह पाप नहीं कर सकती थी।  

