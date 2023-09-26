आयुर्वेद: पूर्वी और दक्षिण अफ्रीकी देशों के राजनयिकों का दौरा, एआईआईए जाकर समझी बारीकियां

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
Diplomats and representatives of East and Southern African Countries today visited All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi. They were appraised about how AIIA is working towards providing high standards of education, research and patient care through Ayurveda.
Diplomats and… pic.twitter.com/4FlQ95Z6Sx — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023
