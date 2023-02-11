विश्व हिंदी सम्मेलन: 15 से 17 फरवरी तक फिजी में होगा आयोजित, विदेश मंत्री करेंगे उद्घाटन

Joint event of Ministry of External Affairs & Fiji govt 'Vishwa Hindi Sammelan’ to take place in Fiji from 15-17th Feb. To be inaugurated by EAM Jaishankar & Fiji PM.Our govt giving a lot of importance to Hindi. 270 people from India to attend: Saurabh Kumar, Secy (East),MEA pic.twitter.com/qMZ5eJx7VJ