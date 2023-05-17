Tamil Nadu: कार सवार बदमाशों ने महिला से की चेन छीनने की कोशिश, गर्दन पकड़कर सड़क पर घसीटा, देखें वायरल वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
देश में अलग अलग जगहों से चेन स्नेचिंग की एक घटनाएं सामने आती रहती हैं। ऐसी ही एक घटना तमिलनाडु के कोयम्बटूर से सामने आई है। यहां एक महिला सड़क पर चल रही थी, तभी एक कार उसके पास से गुजरती है। तभी उस कार की खिड़की से ही एक बदमाश अपना हाथ निकालता है और महिला पर चेन लेने को छपटता है।
#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu | In a chain snatching incident, caught on CCTV camera, a 33-year-old woman Kaushalya was seen falling down and briefly being dragged by the accused in a car. The woman managed to save the chain from being snatched. Based on the complaint and CCTV… pic.twitter.com/5PcagaUhvI— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023
