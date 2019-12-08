शहर चुनें

Venkaiah Naidu said on Hyderabad Encounter, same time not should constant delays for justice

उपराष्ट्रपति ने सीजेआई के बयान पर कहा- न्याय मिलने में देरी भी सही नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Dec 2019 10:34 PM IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu - फोटो : ANI
उप राष्ट्रपति वैंकेया नायडू ने हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे के बयान के बाद शनिवार को कहा कि न्याय प्रक्रिया में लगातार देरी भी सही नहीं है। 
वैंकेया नायडू ने कहा कि, मैंने भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का एक बयान देखा, बहुत ही उपयुक्तता से उन्होंने कहा 'तत्काल न्याय नहीं हो सकता है।' लेकिन न्याय प्रक्रिया में लगातार देरी भी नहीं कर सकते। यह हम सभी के लिए चिंता का विषय है और सभी को यह देखना चाहिए कि वह अपने कर्तव्यों का ठीक से निर्वहन करे।
 
 
बता दें कि शुक्रवार को जयपुर में हाईकोर्ट की इमारत के उद्घाटन अवसर पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस शरद अरविंद बोबडे ने कहा था कि, न्याय कभी भी तत्काल में नहीं किया जाना चाहिए, न्याय कभी भी हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर न्याय बदले की भावना से किया जाए तो यह अपना मूल चरित्र खो देता है।
venkaiah naidu hyderabad encounter chief justice of india hyderabad incident hyderabad case
