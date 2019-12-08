उपराष्ट्रपति ने सीजेआई के बयान पर कहा- न्याय मिलने में देरी भी सही नहीं

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: I saw a statement by Chief Justice of India,very aptly he said 'you can't give instant justice'.But at the same time you can't have constant delays. It's an area of concern for all of us&everyone should see to it that their duties are well performed pic.twitter.com/OIq9Cl36NK— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में कोई जल्लाद नहीं होने के मद्देनजर जेल प्रशासन ने जल्लाद मुहैया कराने के लिए देश की अन्य जेलों से संपर्क किया है। सूत्रों ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।
8 दिसंबर 2019