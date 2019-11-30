शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात, डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए किया आमंत्रित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 10:05 PM IST
सीएम आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात
सीएम आदित्यनाथ ने पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात - फोटो : ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शनिवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से दिल्ली में मुलाकात की। सीएम योगी ने पीएम मोदी को फरवरी में प्रस्तावित डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए आमंत्रित किया। डिफेंस एक्सपो पांच से आठ फरवरी के बीच आयोजित होगा। 
डिफेंस एक्सपो में यूपी की महत्वाकांक्षी डिफेंस कॉरिडोर योजना की रूपरेखा प्रस्तुत की जाएगी। डिफेंस कॉरिडोर में आने के लिए दुनिया की कई रक्षा कंपनियों ने दिलचस्पी दिखाई है। 300 से ज्यादा कंपनियों का प्रस्ताव मिला है। इनमें 43 विदेशी हैं।
