US President Donald Trump spoke with PM Narendra Modi. The leaders pledged to continue working together to enhance security & prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region: White House— ANI (@ANI) 9 February 2018
Affirming Pres Trump’s South Asia strategy, they reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security&stability. Both leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in Maldives & the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law: White House— ANI (@ANI) 9 February 2018
9 फरवरी 2018
