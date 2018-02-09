अपना शहर चुनें

Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 08:25 AM IST
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की। व्हाइट हाऊस ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि दोनों नेताओं के बीच फोन पर बातचीत हुई। दोनों नेताओं ने इंडो पैसिफिक क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा और समृद्धि के लिए साथ-साथ काम करने पर सहमति जताई। दोनों के बीच कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई
 


व्हाइट हाउस की तरफ से एक बार फिर अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप की साउथ एशिया रणनीति का जिक्र किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि अफगानिस्तान की सुरक्षा और स्थिरता के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। दोनों देशों के सुप्रीमों ने मालदीव में आई राजनीतिक अस्थिरता पर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए, वहां के लोकतांत्रिक संस्थानों और कानूनी नियमों पर भी चर्चा की। मोदी और ट्रंप ने नॉर्थ कोरिया को लेकर भी चर्चा की। दोनों नेताओं ने इस विश्व को परमाणु मुक्त बनाने के लिए अप्रैल में मंत्रीलेवल वार्ता पर सहमति जताई। 
 

दोनों नेताओं की बातचीत का मुख्य मुद्दा दक्षिण एशिया में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और शांति स्थापित करने का भी रहा। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप और पीएम मोदी के बीच म्यांमार के रोहिंग्या मुद्दे पर बात हुई।गौरतलब है कि इस समय बांग्लादेश में करीब 680000 रोहिंग्या शरणार्थी मौजूद हैं, जिसका असर उसकी अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी पड़ रहा है। दोनों नेताओं ने इस मुद्दे पर भी बात की। अमेरिका ने कहा है कि रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के लिए अभी म्यांमार लौटने का सही समय नहीं है।
